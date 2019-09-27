‘Spider-Man’s’ Tom Holland and Zendaya are just as relieved by Disney-Sony deal

Spider-Man is sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there’s a friendly, neighborhood celebrity who’s ecstatic about that news.

Tom Holland, who plays Spidey in the blockbuster “Avengers” franchise and solo films, celebrated the end of the contentious summer feud between Walt Disney Co. and Sony Pictures — and the inevitability that his webslinger would appear in future films co-produced by the rival studios.

Holland took to Instagram to celebrate Friday’s development by posting a clip from 2013’s “Wolf of Wall Street” with star Leonardo DiCaprio shouting, “I’m not leaving.” The actor and his costumed alter ego have been the face of the financial battle, which could have resulted in the young Avenger — who was speculated to front the next phase of the franchise — exiting for good.

His costar Zendaya, who plays his pal and love interest MJ in the “Homecoming” saga, also welcomed the news on Twitter with a dancing Spider-Man gif.

Under the new deal, Spider-Man will return for another film in the “Avengers” saga and also appear in a solo film that will again be co-produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Sony’s Amy Pascal. The third film in the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” series has been scheduled for release on July 16, 2021.

Sony will continue to develop its own Spider-Man projects, which were further bolstered by last year’s reboot, the Oscar-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”