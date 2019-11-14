Oscar loves a diva. Is Renée Zellweger next in line for ‘Judy’?

Oscar loves a good diva. Barbra Streisand won her first Academy Award for playing vaudeville singer-comedian Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.” Half a century later, “Judy” star Renée Zellweger seems virtually certain to earn a 2019 lead actress nomination for her heart-rending portrayal of Judy Garland in all her ragged late-career glory. In the intervening years, Oscar voters have regularly heaped praise on great actresses playing great singers saddled with great big dramatic problems. Here’s a musical biopic roundup recapping Hollywood’s most lauded big-screen divas and dames.
Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in “Judy” (2019)
Face of adversity: Amphetamines, booze, custody battle, child-star trauma.
Voice: Zellweger did her own singing live on set after training with L.A. vocal coach Eric Vetro.
Showstopper: “The Trolley Song,” “Over the Rainbow.”
Stage presence: Deeply sincere, arms akimbo.
To wig or not to wig: Wig. Designed by Jeremy Woodhead (“Stan & Ollie”) to mimic Garland’s ’60s-era short-cropped cut.
Signature look: Pantsuit and scarf.
Telling line: “I just want what everybody wants. I seem to have a harder time getting it.”
Oscar nod: A nomination seems assured.
Marion Cotillard as Edith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose” (2007)
Face of adversity: Alcoholism.
Voice: Cotillard lip-synced to original Edith Piaf recordings.
Showstopper: “Non, Je ne regrette rien.”
Stage presence: Intense, feet planted.
To wig or not to wig: Wig. Cotillard had her head shaved and wore a wig modeled on the chanteuse’s wavy tresses.
Signature look: Fur-collared shift and short heels.
Telling line: “I’m not the Parisian bombshell [Americans] expected. Can you see me as a chorus girl?”
Oscar nod: Winner, lead actress.
Angela Bassett as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” (1993)
Face of adversity: Beaten by bandleader husband Ike Turner (Laurence Fishburne).
Voice: Bassett lip-synced to Turner recordings.
Stage presence: Hyperkinetic, strutting and shaking.
Showstoppers: “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High.”
To wig or not to wig: Wig. Bassett wore wigs similar to the ones Turner wore when she performed.
Signature look: Sparkly mini-skirt.
Telling line: “We never do nothin’ nice and easy.”
Oscar nod: Nominee, lead actress.
Reese Witherspoon as June Carter Cash in “Walk the Line” (2005)
Face of adversity: Dealing with husband Johnny Cash’s self-destructive habits.
Voice: Witherspoon did her own singing in the June Carter style, coached by producer T Bone Burnett.
Showstopper: “Juke Box Blues.”
Stage presence: Cheerful, dancing a jig.
To wig or not to wig: No wig. Witherspoon went from blond to brunet to match the singer’s brown locks.
Signature look: Scoop-neck party dress.
Telling line: “If y‘all sit down, squat down or lie down but make yourselves at home because here’s the one and only, Mr. Johnny Cash!”
Oscar nod: Winner, lead actress.
Sissy Spacek as Loretta Lynn in “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (1980)
Face of adversity: Four kids by age 18, pressures of show business.
Voice: Spacek did her own singing, emulating Lynn’s catch-in-the-throat style.
Showstoppers: “There He Goes” and the Lynn-penned “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Stage presence: Guitar strumming and a big smile.
To wig or not to wig: Natural early on; later Spacek, like Lynn, wore big bouffant wigs onstage.
Signature look: Cowboy hat at first; later, frilly floor-length gowns.
Telling line: “I done wrote me a song, Betty Sue. Your mama’s a daggone songwriter now.”
Oscar nod: Winner, lead actress.
Diana Ross as Billie Holiday in “Lady Sings the Blues” (1972)
Face of adversity: Heroin, racism.
Voice: Ross did her own singing.
Showstoppers: “Good Morning Heartache,” “Ain’t Nobody’s Business if I Do.”
Stage presence: Moody.
Signature look: Bob Mackie-designed gown, boa, white gardenia in her hair.
Telling line: “Sure, I’ve taken a few shots but only when I needed it. I’m not hooked, Louis, I’m not.”
Oscar nod: Nominee, lead actress. (Notably, she lost to Liza Minnelli as fictitious singer Sally Bowles in “Cabaret.”)