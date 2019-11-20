Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Movies

Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler: Serious awards contenders?

la_et-env-1119-whos-counting_303.JPG
(Kirsten Ulve/For the Times)
By Carla Meyer
Nov. 20, 2019
6 AM
Potential Oscar nominees Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”) and Adam Sandler (December release “Uncut Gems”) share more than histories as “Saturday Night Live” cast members. Each has made gross-out comedies along with higher-brow films, the latter infrequent enough to seem like revelations each time out. But both have received plenty of previous awards attention.

Here’s a joint tally:

1 Oscar nomination: Murphy, for 2006’s “Dreamgirls”

5 & 1 Golden Globe nominations: for Murphy and Sandler, respectively. Murphy won for “Dreamgirls.” Sandler was nominated for “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002).

1 BAFTA nomination: for Murphy’s voice work in “Shrek” (2001)

4 & 5 Emmy nominations: including Sandler’s recent fifth nomination was for hosting “SNL” in May. (Murphy is scheduled to host in December for the first time in 35 years.)

3 Grammy nominations: for each. Murphy won for his 1983 comedy album “Comedian.”

1 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor: Murphy in 2015

Carla Meyer
