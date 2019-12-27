Trump says ‘Home Alone 2' won’t ‘be the same’ after Canada removed his scene

A Canadian TV network cut President Trump’s cameo from “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” and he seems to be OK with it.

Twitter was abuzz over the holiday when viewers watching the CBC broadcast of the Christmastime sequel noticed a glaring omission: a famous scene in which Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister wanders into Trump’s Plaza Hotel and asks the owner himself for directions to the lobby. On Thursday, Trump took to — where else? — Twitter to weigh in on the scrub.

“I guess Justin [Trudeau] doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” he wrote, taking a swipe at the Canadian prime minister before joking, “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding)”

The second installment in the hit “Home Alone” franchise, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” finds Kevin separated from his family once again, left to fend for himself — this time in the Big Apple.

Amid reports that the CBC removed Trump’s moment from the film, the network’s head of public affairs defended the move on Twitter, saying that the scene had been struck years before Trump was elected.

“As many are asking... CBC’s airing of Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” the CBC’s Chuck Johnson wrote. “This happens regularly with films adapted for television. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014.”

Regardless, the deletion ruffled some of the president’s supporters online, including Donald Trump Jr., who was quicker to respond than his father. On Thursday morning, Trump Jr. shared and quoted a BizPac Review article calling the edit “pathetic.”

Trump’s appearance in “Home Alone 2" has been a running gag since before he took office. In another recent viral Twitter moment, many noticed that the movie’s Wikipedia page had been temporarily altered to reflect current events surrounding the commander in chief.

“On December 18th, 2019, Donald Trump became the first cast member of ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives,” read the entry — which has since disappeared, but will be forever immortalized on Twitter.

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” including Trump’s cameo, is available to stream on Disney+, which is also plotting a remake of the 1990 original, thanks to the studio giant’s recent Fox acquisition.