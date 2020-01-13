All the 2020 Oscar nominees for acting and directing, and their Oscar histories

The Oscar nominations were announced this morning, and if you’re wondering who scored their first acting nomination versus who scored their sixth (hello, Leonardo DiCaprio!), we’ve got a handy cheat sheet just for you.
Take a look at all the contenders in the four acting categories plus directing, their Oscar track records and what other major awards attention they’ve received this year.
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
This is Banderas’ first Oscar nomination. The Spanish veteran already scored a Golden Globe nomination, and won the best actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival, for his performance as a film director in physical decline forced to reconcile with his past.
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
This is DiCaprio’s sixth acting nomination and fifth in this category. He took home the trophy once, for 2016’s “The Revenant” in the lead actor category. DiCaprio’s most recent turn as a down on his luck actor desperate for a career revival has also earned him nominations for Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG awards.
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Nominated last year in the supporting actor category for “BlacKkKlansman,” Driver earns the second nod of his career and first in this category. He was also nominated for Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA awards for his performance as a theater director in the throes of divorce.
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Phoenix has two previous nominations in this category — most recently for 2012’s “The Master” — and one in the supporting category. His role as a failed comic turned clown prince of Gotham has already won him a Golden Globe as well as a BAFTA nod.
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
It’s the first nomination for the 72-year-old Pryce, who was also nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA award for his performance as Pope Francis in the Netflix dramedy.
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Erivo took home a Tony Award in 2016 for her performance in Broadway’s “The Color Purple.” The British actress now celebrates her first Oscar nomination for her role as iconic freedom fighter and suffragist Harriet Tubman, for which she was also nominated for Golden Globe and SAG awards.
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Johansson earns her first Oscar nominations this year, including in this category for the role of a theater actress undergoing a messy divorce. Nominated for Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA awards for “Marriage Story,” she is also up for supporting actress from SAG and BAFTA thanks to her work in “Jojo Rabbit.”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Claiming her fourth Oscar nomination and third in this category, Ronan has yet to take home the award. The Bronx-born, Ireland-raised actress was also nominated for Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for her turn as Jo March. If you’re wondering how to pronounce her first name, it rhymes with “inertia.”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Claiming her third lead actress Oscar nomination, Theron took home the award in 2004 for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in “Monster.” This time around, she is up for Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA awards for her transformative portrayal of Megyn Kelly in a dramatization of Fox News leader Roger Ailes’ fall from grace.
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
With three previous nominations (and one win, for 2004’s “Cold Mountain” in the supporting category), Zellweger was invited back to the Oscars for her portrayal of the iconic and tragic Hollywood figure Judy Garland. Zellweger already took home a Golden Globe for the role and is also up for SAG and BAFTA awards for the part.
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
The veteran actor earns his sixth Oscar nod and first in the supporting category (he won back-to-back lead actor trophies in 1994 and 1995 for his performances in “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump,” respectively). This year, Hanks took home the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes and earned Globe, SAG and BAFTA nominations for his portrayal of beloved television personality Mister Rogers.
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
This marks the 82-year-old Hopkins’ fifth Oscar nomination, with one win in 1992 for “The Silence of the Lambs.” The veteran actor also was nominated for Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for his portrayal of the conservative Pope Benedict XVI for the Netflix dramedy.
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Working nearly nonstop since the late ’60s, Pacino collects his ninth Oscar nomination and fourth in the category. It’s his first Oscar nod since taking home the lead actor trophy in 1993 for “Scent of a Woman.” Pacino also earned recognition from the Golden Globes, SAG and BAFTA for his performance as labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa.
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
With two previous nominations in the category (and one win, for 1990’s “Goodfellas”) Pesci returns to the Oscar race thanks to his turn as Russell Bufalino, the crime boss of a notable Pennsylvania crime family in Scorsese’s epic. He was also nominated for Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA awards for the part.
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
It’s the seventh nomination, and fourth for acting, for Pitt, who plays an aging stunt double in Quentin Tarantino’s ninth (and allegedly penultimate) directorial outing. The performance also earned him BAFTA and SAG nods. An Oscar winner for producing “12 Years a Slave,” Pitt has yet to take home an acting Oscar but has already claimed a Golden Globe for the role.
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
The four-time Oscar nominee took home an actress trophy in 1991 for her performance in “Misery.” This is her third nomination in the supporting category.
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
With two previous nominations, one of which came in this category, Dern is still seeking her first win. Her role as a tough-as-nails divorce attorney earned her a Golden Globe win as well as BAFTA and SAG nominations.
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Johansson earns her first two Oscar nods simultaneously, for a supporting role in Taika Waititi’s World War II dramedy and with her performance as a theater actress undergoing a messy divorce in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” She is also up for dual actress and supporting actress trophies from SAG and BAFTA for the roles.
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
The rapidly ascending star scored her first Oscar nomination for her role as Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s reimagining of the classic Louisa May Alcott story. She’s also up for her first BAFTA acting prize, having previously been nominated in the group’s rising star category, voted on by the public, in 2018.
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
After receiving her first lead actress Oscar nomination in 2018 for “I, Tonya,” Robbie is up for another Academy Award for her performance as an aspiring Fox News anchor and fictional Ailes accuser. She also was nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG award for the part and is twice-nominated in the supporting category by BAFTA, also for her performance in Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Claiming his first Oscar nomination thanks to the breakout hit “Parasite,” Bong was also nominated for the Golden Globe, DGA and BAFTA directing awards. He becomes the first South Korean filmmaker nominated in this category, and “Parasite” is the first South Korean film nominated for international feature.
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Scoring his first nomination since winning this award in 2000 with his directorial debut, “American Beauty,” Mendes is also this year’s Golden Globe winner and a BAFTA and DGA nominee. He’s also nominated for co-writing the original screenplay.
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Previously nominated in 2007 as part of the “Borat” screenwriting team, Phillips lands his first Oscar nomination for directing thanks to his blockbuster reinterpretation of comic book villain the Joker. A Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee this year, he’s also Oscar nominated in the adapted screenplay category.
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
It’s nomination No. 13 for the venerable director, who has earned eight prior nominations in this category and won in 2007 for “The Departed.” That remains his only Oscar. Scorsese was also nominated for Golden Globe, BAFTA and DGA awards this year.
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
A five-time nominee, and two-time winner prior to this year, Tarantino collects his third directing nomination and fourth writing nomination this year. His previous wins came for the screenplays to “Pulp Fiction” (in 1995) and “Django Unchained” (2013). He’s also a Golden Globe, BAFTA and DGA directing nominee this year.