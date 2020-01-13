All the 2020 Oscar nominees for acting and directing, and their Oscar histories

Lead actress

Cynthia Erivo is nominated in the lead actress category for her role in “Harriet.” (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Erivo took home a Tony Award in 2016 for her performance in Broadway’s “The Color Purple.” The British actress now celebrates her first Oscar nomination for her role as iconic freedom fighter and suffragist Harriet Tubman, for which she was also nominated for Golden Globe and SAG awards.

Scarlett Johansson is nominated in the lead actress category for her role in “Marriage Story.” (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Johansson earns her first Oscar nominations this year, including in this category for the role of a theater actress undergoing a messy divorce. Nominated for Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA awards for “Marriage Story,” she is also up for supporting actress from SAG and BAFTA thanks to her work in “Jojo Rabbit.”

Saoirse Ronan is nominated in the lead actress category for her role in “Little Women.” (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Claiming her fourth Oscar nomination and third in this category, Ronan has yet to take home the award. The Bronx-born, Ireland-raised actress was also nominated for Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for her turn as Jo March. If you’re wondering how to pronounce her first name, it rhymes with “inertia.”

Charlize Theron is nominated in the lead actress category for her role in “Bombshell.” (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Claiming her third lead actress Oscar nomination, Theron took home the award in 2004 for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in “Monster.” This time around, she is up for Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA awards for her transformative portrayal of Megyn Kelly in a dramatization of Fox News leader Roger Ailes’ fall from grace.

Renée Zellweger is nominated in the lead actress category for her role in “Judy.” (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

With three previous nominations (and one win, for 2004’s “Cold Mountain” in the supporting category), Zellweger was invited back to the Oscars for her portrayal of the iconic and tragic Hollywood figure Judy Garland. Zellweger already took home a Golden Globe for the role and is also up for SAG and BAFTA awards for the part.