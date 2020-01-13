Scarlett Johansson doubles up in Oscars acting nods. That hasn’t happened in 13 years

First-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson achieved a rare feat on Monday when she was nominated for two acting honors, which will be doled out at the 92nd Academy Awards next month.

The actress received a lead actress nod for her heartbreaking portrayal of a woman whose marriage falls apart in Noah Baumbach’s drama “Marriage Story” and a supporting actress nomination as a German mother secretly working against Hitler’s Nazi regime during WWII in Taika Waititi’s quirky comedy “Jojo Rabbit.”

Johansson is hardly the first actor to be recognized in dual acting categories in a single year, though the double nomination in that field hasn’t occurred since Cate Blanchett was recognized for the 2007 films “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” and “I’m Not There.” It’s also fairly common to see multi-hyphenates receive multiple nominations across categories such as directing, writing, producing and other technical fields if they take on multiple roles in an exemplary production.

No one, however, has won both lead and supporting actor accolades in a single year. An academy rule also bars multiple nominations for the same performance, which came about after “Going My Way” actor Barry Fitzgerald was nominated for both lead actor and supporting actor. (He won the supporting actor prize for his performance as a priest opposite Bing Crosby in the 1944 film; then the rule was changed.)

Unlike with the Golden Globes and BAFTAs, motion picture academy rules also stipulate that a performer cannot be nominated twice in the same category in the same year (i.e., Johansson could not have been nominated for lead actress for both “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit,” or Brad Pitt could not have been nominated for lead actor this year for both “Ad Astra” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”). If the same actor gets enough votes to have two performances nominated in the same category, the performance with fewer votes is disqualified.

Here’s a list of those who also have achieved dual acting nominations for films that came out in the same year, with an asterisk noting a win.

1938: Fay Bainter for “White Banners” and “Jezebel"*

1942: Teresa Wright for “The Pride of the Yankees” and “Mrs. Miniver"*

1944: Barry Fitzgerald for “Going My Way”

1982: Jessica Lange for “Frances” and “Tootsie"*

1988: Sigourney Weaver for “Gorillas in the Mist” and “Working Girl”

1992: Al Pacino for “Scent of a Woman"* and “Glengarry Glen Ross”

1993: Holly Hunter for “The Piano"* and “The Firm”

1993: Emma Thompson for “The Remains of the Day” and “In the Name of the Father”

2002: Julianne Moore for “Far From Heaven” and “The Hours”

2004: Jamie Foxx for “Ray"* and “Collateral”

2007: Cate Blanchett for “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” and “I’m Not There”