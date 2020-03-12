Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Movies

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ release pushed back amid coronavirus pandemic

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds
Emily Blunt, left, and Millicent Simmonds as mother and daughter in “A Quiet Place.”
(Jonny Cournoyer / Paramount Pictures)
By Christi Carras 
March 12, 2020
9:31 AM
The March release of “A Quiet Place Part II” has officially been postponed due to increasing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Director and co-writer John Krasinski announced Thursday on Twitter that he had decided to delay the film’s debut indefinitely. The highly anticipated sequel to Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt’s hit horror flick was originally slated to hit theaters on March 20.

“To all our A Quiet Place fans,” the “Office” alum began, “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.”

“A Quiet Place Part II” picks up after the harrowing events of its predecessor, which follows Blunt and Krasinski’s characters as they fight to protect their children from vicious monsters without making a sound. The post-apocalyptic thriller, also written and directed by the “Jack Ryan” star, premiered in 2018 to rave reviews.

“As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!” he continued in his social media note. “So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

MoviesHealth: Coronavirus
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
