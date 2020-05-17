Marc Maron and many more mourn director Lynn Shelton: ‘We were starting a life together’

Following news of Lynn Shelton’s tragic death on Friday, the beloved indie film director’s fans, friends and collaborators took to Twitter to pay tribute.

Marc Maron, Shelton’s partner, confirmed that she collapsed Thursday morning after having been ill for a week and that doctors were unsuccessful in saving her. The Seattle native died of a previously unknown blood disorder at the age of 54.

“I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well,” he said in a statement. “It’s devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment.

“She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy, I made her happy. I made her laugh all the time. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.”

Shelton, who’d most recently directed four episodes of Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” was remembered fondly by the series’ stars Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.

Lynn Shelton. You walked into my life and immediately changed me for the better. What an inspiration!!!! Your vision. Your enthusiasm for life. Your fiercely independent spirit. Your humor and love and dedication. As an artist. A mother. A director. A co-conspirator. A light. pic.twitter.com/MAmf7clrrB — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 17, 2020

I’m so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton’s passing yesterday. I’m in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was so passionate about our show, Little Fires Everywhere. pic.twitter.com/E8s4dozfDO — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 16, 2020

In addition to “Little Fires Everywhere,” Shelton also directed episodes of “Mad Men,” “GLOW,” “The Mindy Project” and “Fresh Off the Boat.” She made her directorial debut at the Sundance Film Festival with “We Go Way Back” in 2006 before achieving greater success with her 2009 feature, “Humpday,” starring Joshua Leonard and Mark Duplass.

We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020

Sometimes she would appear in her films, as she did last year in “Sword of Trust.” Times film critic Justin Chang, in his appreciation of Shelton’s career, said that “in one six-minute scene” she “manages to convey [her character’s] longtime struggle with addiction and loss.”

“The poignancy is made even more unbearable,” Chang writes, “by the fact that Mel is played — beautifully — by Marc Maron, Shelton’s romantic partner and frequent collaborator, with whom she was writing a new movie.”

Lynn Shelton changed my life when she handed me the Directing Award at Sundance in 2012. She announced my name with pride. Handed it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can’t believe I’m typing this. Rest In Peace, Beauty. Thank you for your films. And for your kindness. pic.twitter.com/KySqgIdqQd — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 16, 2020

I had the great pleasure of working with Lynn Shelton on Touchy Feely. She was an actors director extraordinaire. I loved being in her presence. She was warm and gracious and supremely talented. Rest In Peace my friend. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iP9HM4lwKx — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) May 16, 2020

Lynn Shelton loved actors and we loved her back. She was a dream on set. Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her. She had such a quiet power and I will miss her. Rest In Peace, Lynn. Love you. pic.twitter.com/jGvbSV3fN1 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2020

Lynn Shelton was such an inspiration as a filmmaker and as a person. I finally got to work with her when she directed a bunch of episodes of @love and she was as brilliant as we hoped and everyone adored her. This is so sad. My condolences to her family and her loved ones. https://t.co/iBo4ysAGKx — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 16, 2020

Rest peacefully, Lynn Shelton. Damn. A singular talent and a really nice person. This is awful and so, so sad. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2020

Lynn Shelton's passing is deeply sad and terribly unfair. She was a great filmmaker and an incredibly kind person. She shared her homemade granola with me on set. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. She was a lovely, lovely human. She will be so missed. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) May 16, 2020

A few years ago I was doing karaoke with a group of people in Seattle when suddenly, something shifted. I thought: did they turn the lights on? Is it someone’s birthday? No, the only thing that was different was that Lynn Shelton had walked into the room — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) May 16, 2020

What a devastating loss. What an incredible person, nothing but absolute kindness. I feel deeply grateful that I got to work with her. Sending love to Lynn Shelton’s family. pic.twitter.com/QnOX4qXCmq — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) May 16, 2020

Lynn thank you for being so hilarious and welcoming and kind. Those few days on “Dickinson” were amazing and there was no one I would rather hang out with on a pond in Long Island than you. You made directing look like effortless fun. Thank you. https://t.co/qBaF5OyLDw — John Mulaney (@mulaney) May 17, 2020

Rest in Power, Lynn. You paved the way for so many women directors. You and your work will not be forgotten. #LynnShelton — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 17, 2020

Lynn Shelton, I am forever grateful for the little time we spent together. You lit up the set of Dickinson the second you arrived. Thank you for your unbelievable energy. You will be deeply missed. — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) May 16, 2020

Lynn Shelton was a force. So good, so smart, and so brave. And really kind. Sending my heart to her family and friends. 💔 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 16, 2020

