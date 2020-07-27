Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announces new awards timetable for 2021 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced the revised awards timetable for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards this morning, offering a temporary adjustment to movie eligibility requirements due to COVID-19.

Both English-language and foreign-language films will have an extended eligibility period to include movies released through Feb. 28, 2021, the HFPA announced, while TV programs remain subject to the original Dec. 31 awards eligibility date. The deadline to submit both film and TV entries for Golden Globe award consideration is Nov. 30. The changes are in line with other organizations in reshaping the awards season timeline.

Nominations will be announced on Feb. 3, 2021. The awards ceremony, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will be broadcast live Feb. 28 on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel at 5 p.m. PT.