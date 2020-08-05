Watch ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Space Jam’ for free at a Walmart drive-in

Get ready for movie nights at your new favorite drive-in: a Walmart parking lot.

In partnership with Tribeca Enterprises, Walmart Drive-In is a free screening series that will be rolling out across 160 Walmart locations nationwide.

Announced Wednesday, the lineup includes recent superhero hits such as “Black Panther,” “Wonder Woman” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” as well as classic favorites such as “Ghostbusters,” “Space Jam” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”

As indoor venues remain shuttered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movies have seen a resurgence in popularity as it is the one familiar movie-going experience still possible while maintaining safe physical distancing rules.

The Walmart Drive-In will require guests to reserve tickets in advance (no tickets will be available at the door). Only one ticket is required per vehicle, which will cover as many guests as there are seat belts.

Parking spaces will be socially distanced and guests will need to remain in their vehicles to watch the movie. Masks will be required for anybody who exits their vehicle for any reason. Guests can bring their own snacks, but alcohol is prohibited. More rules and information is available at the Walmart Drive-In website.

Tickets will be available at thewalmartdrivein.com starting at 2 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday.