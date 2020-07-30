‘Catch Me If You Can’ and other classic movies coming soon to a drive-in near you
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our guide to classic movies coming soon to a drive-in near you:
Amazon’s A Night at the Drive-In
Vineland Drive-In, 443 Vineland Ave., City of Industry
Free; promotional code required. Sign up at amazonscreenings.com
“Coming to America,” and “Girls Trip,” Wed., Aug. 26, 8:30 p.m.
Drive-In at the Park
Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic
$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com
“Despicable Me,” Fri.-Sat., July 31-Aug. 1, 8:20 p.m.
“The Secret Life of Pets,” Fri.-Sat., Aug. 7-8, 8:20 p.m.
San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-In Nights
Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks
$15 individuals; $50 groups; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com
“The Sandlot,” Thu., Aug. 13, 8:30 p.m.
“Grease,” Fri., Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m.
“Jurassic Park,” Sat., Aug. 15, 8:30 p.m.
“La Bamba,” Sun., Aug. 16, 8:30 p.m.
Street Food Cinema at American Jewish University/Brandeis Bardin Campus
1101 Pepper Tree Lane, Simi Valley
$20 per car plus $8 per person; age 3 and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“Catch Me If You Can,” Thu., July 30, 8:30 p.m.
“Pitch Perfect,” Fri., July 31, 8:30 p.m.
“The Wedding Singer,” Sat., Aug. 1, 8:30 p.m.
“Grease,” Sun., Aug. 9, 8:30 p.m.
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Sat., Aug. 15, 8:30 p.m.
“The Big Lebowski,” Sat., Aug. 29, 8:30 p.m.
“The Breakfast Club,” Sun., Aug. 30, 8:30 p.m.
“Zootopia,” Fri., Sept. 4, 8:30 p.m.
“Labyrinth,” Sat., Sept. 5, 8:30 p.m.
“La La Land,” Sun., Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m.
Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch
26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu
$20 per car plus $8 per person; age 3 and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“The Breakfast Club,” Fri., Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m.
“Jerry Maguire,” Sat., Aug. 15, 8:30 p.m.
“Mean Girls,” Sun., Aug. 16, 8:30 p.m.
“Bridesmaids,” Fri., Sept. 4, 8:30 p.m.
“Purple Rain,” Sun., Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m.
“Jurassic Park,” Mon., Sept 7, 8:30 p.m.
“Coco,” Fri., Sept. 18, 8:30 p.m.
“Get Out,” Sat., Sept 19, 8:30 p.m.
“La La Land,” Sun., Sept 20, 8:30 p.m.
Street Food Cinema at Lakeview Park
5305 E Santiago Canyon Rd., Silverado
$20 per car plus $8 per person; age and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“The Princess Bride,” Sat., Aug. 8, 8:30 p.m.
“Fight Club,” Sun., Aug. 9, 8:30 p.m.
Street Food Cinema at Ontario International Airport
Lot 5, Airport Drive, Ontario
$20 per car plus $8 per person; age 3 and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“Napoleon Dynamite,” Fri., July 31, 8:30 p.m. (Ontario)
Summer Weekend Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$25; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com
“Shrek,” Fri.-Sat., July 31-Aug. 1, 7 p.m.
“The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon,” Fri., Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m. ($75 per car)
“American Graffiti,” Fri.-Sat., Aug. 14-15, 7 p.m.
“Beethoven,” Fri.-Sat., Aug. 21-22, 7 p.m.
“Twister,” Fri.-Sat., Aug. 28-29, 7 p.m.
Thai Drive-In Movie Festival
Ayara Thai Cuisine, 6245 W. 87th St., L.A.
$50 per car; advance purchase required. ayara-tat.ticketleap.com
“BTS: Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story,” Fri., July 31, 7 p.m.
“Laddaland,” Sat., Aug. 1, 7 p.m.
