‘Catch Me If You Can’ and other classic movies coming soon to a drive-in near you

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our guide to classic movies coming soon to a drive-in near you:

Amazon’s A Night at the Drive-In

Vineland Drive-In, 443 Vineland Ave., City of Industry

Free; promotional code required. Sign up at amazonscreenings.com

“Coming to America,” and “Girls Trip,” Wed., Aug. 26, 8:30 p.m.

Drive-In at the Park

Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic

$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com

“Despicable Me,” Fri.-Sat., July 31-Aug. 1, 8:20 p.m.

“The Secret Life of Pets,” Fri.-Sat., Aug. 7-8, 8:20 p.m.













San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-In Nights

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks

$15 individuals; $50 groups; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com

“The Sandlot,” Thu., Aug. 13, 8:30 p.m.

“Grease,” Fri., Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m.

“Jurassic Park,” Sat., Aug. 15, 8:30 p.m.

“La Bamba,” Sun., Aug. 16, 8:30 p.m.

Street Food Cinema at American Jewish University/Brandeis Bardin Campus

1101 Pepper Tree Lane, Simi Valley

$20 per car plus $8 per person; age 3 and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Catch Me If You Can,” Thu., July 30, 8:30 p.m.

“Pitch Perfect,” Fri., July 31, 8:30 p.m.

“The Wedding Singer,” Sat., Aug. 1, 8:30 p.m.

“Grease,” Sun., Aug. 9, 8:30 p.m.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Sat., Aug. 15, 8:30 p.m.

“The Big Lebowski,” Sat., Aug. 29, 8:30 p.m.

“The Breakfast Club,” Sun., Aug. 30, 8:30 p.m.

“Zootopia,” Fri., Sept. 4, 8:30 p.m.

“Labyrinth,” Sat., Sept. 5, 8:30 p.m.

“La La Land,” Sun., Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m.

Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch

26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; age 3 and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“The Breakfast Club,” Fri., Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m.

“Jerry Maguire,” Sat., Aug. 15, 8:30 p.m.

“Mean Girls,” Sun., Aug. 16, 8:30 p.m.

“Bridesmaids,” Fri., Sept. 4, 8:30 p.m.

“Purple Rain,” Sun., Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m.

“Jurassic Park,” Mon., Sept 7, 8:30 p.m.

“Coco,” Fri., Sept. 18, 8:30 p.m.

“Get Out,” Sat., Sept 19, 8:30 p.m.

“La La Land,” Sun., Sept 20, 8:30 p.m.

Street Food Cinema at Lakeview Park

5305 E Santiago Canyon Rd., Silverado

$20 per car plus $8 per person; age and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“The Princess Bride,” Sat., Aug. 8, 8:30 p.m.

“Fight Club,” Sun., Aug. 9, 8:30 p.m.

Street Food Cinema at Ontario International Airport

Lot 5, Airport Drive, Ontario

$20 per car plus $8 per person; age 3 and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Napoleon Dynamite,” Fri., July 31, 8:30 p.m. (Ontario)

Summer Weekend Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Shrek,” Fri.-Sat., July 31-Aug. 1, 7 p.m.

“The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon,” Fri., Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m. ($75 per car)

“American Graffiti,” Fri.-Sat., Aug. 14-15, 7 p.m.

“Beethoven,” Fri.-Sat., Aug. 21-22, 7 p.m.

“Twister,” Fri.-Sat., Aug. 28-29, 7 p.m.

Thai Drive-In Movie Festival

Ayara Thai Cuisine, 6245 W. 87th St., L.A.

$50 per car; advance purchase required. ayara-tat.ticketleap.com

“BTS: Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story,” Fri., July 31, 7 p.m.

“Laddaland,” Sat., Aug. 1, 7 p.m.



