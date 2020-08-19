DC FanDome, a virtual celebration of everything DC, is now two separate events

Good news for DC fans: DC’s virtual fan event will now take place over two separate weekends.

On Wednesday, DC announced that DC FanDome has been expanded into two separate events — DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes and DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse.

Originally scheduled as a single, 24-hour celebration of everything DC this weekend, the new format will allow fans to experience more of the 100-plus hours of programming that was previously announced. Overall, DC FanDome will feature more than 300 guests from DC’s films, television shows, comic books, video games and more.

Advertisement

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes will kick off at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 and will feature panels for DC’s upcoming films such as “Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Suicide Squad,” “The Batman,” “The Flash,” “Black Adam” and the so-called Snyder cut of “Justice League.” The full Hall of Heroes event, set in a virtual arena designed by DC’s Jim Lee, is an eight-hour show that will be seen three times in the 24-hour period.

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse will launch at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12. The programming, which includes the panels previously announced to take place in various immersive “Verses,” will be available on demand for 24 hours. This means fans can choose the pace and the order of the panels and presentations they want to watch.

DC Kids FanDome will also take place on Sept. 12.

The full programming slate for both dates, which will take place at DCFanDome.com, are available at DC FanDome’s scheduling site.