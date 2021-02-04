Screen Actors Guild Award nominations 2021: Biggest snubs and surprises

With this year’s awards season scrambled by the coronavirus pandemic, Oscar prognosticators are still trying to get a fix on which way the winds are blowing — and the sometimes befuddling Golden Globes nominations announced yesterday weren’t much help.

Given that actors represent the largest branch of the film academy by far, the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announced Thursday morning offered an important set of data points. Still, anyone expecting to get a clear picture of where the Oscar race stands may have felt thrown by a number of curveballs in the SAG picks. After the immigrant family drama “Minari” had a soft showing at the Globes, it came back strong with a field leading three nominations alongside Netflix acting powerhouse “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The television side offered several surprises as well, as many of last year’s nominees — from “The Handmaid’s Tale” to “Succession” to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” took 2020 off — opening up the possibility for “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Crown” to dominate.

FILM

Advertisement

Snub: Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” (supporting female actor)

Surprise: Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy” (lead female actor)

Surprise: Lots of love for “Minari” (ensemble cast, lead male actor and supporting female actor)

Snub: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (lead male actor)

Advertisement

Surprise: Jared Leto, “The Little Things” (supporting male actor)

Snub: Bill Murray, “On the Rocks” (supporting male actor)

TV

Surprise: Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” (limited series female actor)

Advertisement

Surprise: Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit” (limited series male actor)

Surprise: Only 2 series, and one platform, represented in female actor drama

Snub: John Boyega / “Small Axe” (limited series male actor)

Snub: Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” (limited series female actor)

Advertisement

Snub: Maitreyei Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever” (comedy series female actor)

Snub: Everyone from “Hamilton” except Daveed Diggs (limited series/TV movie categories)