2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations: Live updates
The nominations for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced Thursday morning by Lily Collins (Golden Globe-nominated for “Emily in Paris” and Daveed Diggs (“Snowpiercer”) on @sagawards’ Instagram beginning at 8 a.m. PT. Watch this space for live updates as they come in.
The 27th SAG Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, April 4, on TNT and TBS, with an encore to follow immediately on TNT. The show is to be reimagined as a one-hour special; no host has been announced.
