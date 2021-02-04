Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Movies

Chadwick Boseman makes SAG Awards history with 4 film nominations

Chadwick Boseman as Levee in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
(David Lee / Netflix)
By Mark OlsenStaff Writer 
Chadwick Boseman made SAG Awards history on Thursday when he became the first person ever to received four nominations in a single year in the film categories.

Boseman, who died in August from an extended battle with colon cancer, was nominated for actor for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and supporting actor for “Da 5 Bloods.” Both films were also nominated in the ensemble category.

In 2005, Jamie Foxx received four nominations across both the TV and film categories, being recognized for male lead and ensemble for “Ray,” male supporting for “Collateral” and male lead in a movie or limited series for “Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams Story.” He would win for his leading role in “Ray.”

Maggie Smith in 2013 also received four nominations across the film and TV categories, with nominations for supporting female and ensemble for the movie “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel“ and female lead and ensemble for the series “Downton Abbey.” She would win as part of the ensemble for “Downton Abbey.”

The nominations for Boseman continue his streak of posthumous recognition. He was nominated earlier this week for a Golden Globe award for “Ma Rainey,” having already been nominated for the Gotham and Spirit awards and receiving citations from numerous critics groups.

If Boseman were to also receive an Oscar nomination, it would make him the seventh actor to be recognized after his death.

Movies
Mark Olsen

Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.

