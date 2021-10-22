Could ‘Dune’ stars and besties Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya be any more charming?

Warner Bros., if you’re reading this: Please greenlight a sequel to “Dune” just so we can enjoy another press tour full of wholesome content from stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

The onscreen lovers and offscreen besties have effortlessly charmed the socks off the internet this week while promoting their new sci-fi epic, “Dune,” directed by Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve and now in theaters.

The highly anticipated film, based on Frank Herbert’s classic novel of the same name, stars Chalamet as Paul, heir to the powerful Atreides family empire, and Zendaya as Chani, a native of the desert planet Arrakis (commonly known as the Dune planet).

While leading parallel lives at the helm of a new generation of Hollywood A-listers, Zendaya and Chalamet, both 25, had never worked together until “Dune.” In fact, during one of their many interviews for the film, the actors revealed they had never officially met until their chemistry read for the project.

Safe to assume that chemistry read went well, and their real-life chemistry is on full display during the ongoing press tour for the movie.

Seriously, try not to smile ear to ear while watching Zendaya and Chalamet deliver a healthy mix of thoughtful and silly answers, trade inside jokes and giggle their heads off in the prime of their careers.

Here’s a sampling of their endearing moments.

When Zendaya was all of us reacting to Chalamet’s deep outlook on life

The following tidbit from Zendaya and Chalamet’s interview with It’s Gone Viral has indeed gone viral on social media:

When asked if he believes in destiny and fate, Chalamet instantly formed a response so eloquent and philosophical, it was as if he had been preparing for the question his whole life.

“You could be the master of your fate,” he said in a serious tone. “You could be the captain of your soul. But you have to realize that life is coming from you and not at you, and that takes time.”

Cue Zendaya’s extremely relatable and highly meme-able reaction, as she leaned back in her chair and stared at her co-star in awe.

“OK!” she said, laughing. “OK, answer!”

Since Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than a million views on Twitter and even prompted a retweet from Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay.

“I thoroughly enjoyed DUNE,” DuVernay wrote. “The vision and verve of Denis is at its height. Was enthralled by it. Know what else I’m enthralled by? These two on press tour. Giving us globe-trotting fashion, fun and now, deep thoughts and this perfect reaction. The kids are alright.”

Zendaya as Chani and Timothée Chalamet as Paul in “Dune.” (Warner Bros. Pictures / Legendary Pictures)

When Chalamet teased Zendaya about Tom Holland

While taking Buzzfeed’s “BFF Test,” Chalamet did the lord’s work by casually confirming the off-screen romance between “Spider-Man” sweethearts Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Zendaya’s celebrity crush?

“Easy,” Chalamet said. “Tom Holland.”

The “Euphoria” star giggled at the mention of her boyfriend’s name before failing to come up with a celebrity crush for Chalamet.

“Maybe that’s a secret on purpose,” she said, prompting another giggle from the “Call Me by Your Name” star.

When Zendaya teased Chalamet about his middle name

During the same friendship quiz — which they passed with flying colors — Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman couldn’t keep a straight face while revealing Timothée Hal Chalamet’s middle name.

“I’m sorry, I can’t get over the fact that that’s your middle name,” she said, sending them both into a fit of laughter. “Like, what? ... Hal Chal ... Halamet Chalamet.”

“Mom and dad, you f— me up,” Chalamet shouted to the camera.

When they gushed over each other’s work

Despite not performing opposite each other until “Dune,” it’s clear from this People interview that Zendaya and Chalamet have long admired the other’s work from afar.

“Obviously, ‘Euphoria’ blew me away,” Chalamet said when asked about his favorite Zendaya project. “Zendaya’s Rue is incredible and insightful. ... What a beautiful performance.”

Zendaya, who won an Emmy last year for her turn as Rue, was also quick to shower her scene partner with praise, lauding his “whole résumé,” from “Call Me by Your Name” to “Little Women.”

“I can go on and on about this guy, because ... he continuously comes with beautiful performances,” she said.

“You always keep the art first, in a non-pretentious kind of way. And it shows, because you deliver every time, so it is hard to choose a favorite Timothée Chalamet project. ... I continue to be impressed by your work, man, and I am excited for the things that you have coming out.”

When they promised to be best friends forever

Chalamet and Zendaya’s love for each other has become so palpable, it’s now the subject of interview questions from journalists fascinated by their close bond.

After calling them out for being “giddy” and “silly” during the commercial break, “Good Morning America” host T.J. Holmes recently asked the dynamic duo to explain their compelling rapport.

“I got to make a best friend shooting ‘Dune,’” Chalamet said. “Zendaya is a friend for life. We got along great on set, and I’m counting my lucky stars that I’ve got a friend in this crazy industry that I can count on, and she’s got the same here.”

“Absolutely,” Zendaya added. “I hope we get to do this again because, selfishly, I just wanna hang out with my bestie.”