Help us ‘cause we’re dying: Tom Holland just called Zendaya ‘My MJ’ on her birthday

With a great power couple comes great adorability — and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland is killing us with cuteness.
Holland penned the sweetest birthday message Wednesday for Zendaya — his “Spider-Man” co-star and rumored girlfriend — and Marvel fans are losing their minds.
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actors play high school sweethearts MJ and Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man.
“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” Holland posted on Instagram, along with a behind-the-scenes mirror selfie of the fan-favorite scene partners in costume as the web-slinging hero and his clever class crush. “Gimme a call when your up xxx.”
“Calling now,” Zendaya replied hours later with a heart emoji.
Honestly, just do us all a favor and upside-down kiss already.
The Emmy winner‘s 25th birthday comes two months after she and Holland, also 25, were photographed k-i-s-s-i-n-g in Los Angeles — seemingly confirming a romance fans had long anticipated and breaking the internet a little bit in the process.
And this week, it was as if Tomdaya-gate had happened all over again, thanks to Holland’s heartfelt Instagram note.
“TOM HOLLAND CALLING ZENDAYA ‘MY MJ’ I CANT DO THIS,” one Marvel lover wrote in a tweet that has amassed more than 47,000 likes.
“Tom went from calling Zendaya mate to birthday girl to MY MJ... :,)” another wrote in a post tracking the evolution of Holland’s last four birthday missives to the “Euphoria” actress.
Zendaya and Holland’s all-but-confirmed off-screen relationship fits neatly into a larger Hollywood tradition of “Spider-Man” stars dating their on-screen love interests: Witness Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone of the “Amazing Spider-Man” films and Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst of the original “Spider-Man” franchise.
Up next, the current castmates are set to appear in their third Spidey adventure, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which will hit theaters Dec. 17.
