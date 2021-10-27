Will the real Buzz Lightyear please stand up? Chris Evans stars in Pixar’s new teaser

After making a name for himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America, Chris Evans has joined another blockbuster Disney institution: Pixar.

Disney and Pixar Animation Studios released the teaser trailer Wednesday for “Lightyear,” a prequel to the popular “Toy Story” films, starring Evans as the titular space ranger. But unlike the Buzz Lightyear audiences know and love, this heroic astronaut is NOT a toy.

Directed by veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, “Lightyear” tells the origin story of the real rocketeer who inspired the idealistic action figure (voiced in the “Toy Story” movies by Tim Allen).

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” Evans said Wednesday in a statement.

Advertisement

“Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

The brief teaser trailer sees a human Buzz Lightyear suit up for a daring space mission to infinity and beyond, soundtracked by David Bowie’s “Starman.”

Launching in theaters June 17, “Lightyear” is Disney and Pixar’s fifth “Toy Story"-related feature, following the seminal 1995 original and its three sequels.

“I’m covered in goosebumps,” Evans tweeted Wednesday.

“And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind.”