Captain A-marry-ca: Chris Evans reportedly weds actor Alba Baptista, with Avengers in attendance

A split image of Chris Evans posing in glasses and a cream shirt; and Alba Baptista smiling in a studded leather jacket
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista reportedly got married over the weekend.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press, left; Manolo Pavón / Netflix, right)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
The Avengers reportedly assembled to attend Captain America’s wedding over the weekend.

Chris Evans married fellow actor Alba Baptista in a private ceremony on Saturday, multiple news outlets have confirmed.

The “Captain America” actor, 42, and the “Warrior Nun” star, 26, wed at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass., according to People and ET. Among the guests were several of Evans’ Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Page Six reported.

Representatives for Evans and Baptista did not respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

During the intimate event, attendees reportedly were required to sign nondisclosure agreements and surrender their phones. But fans began to connect the dots after Downey and wife Susan Downey, Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky and Renner were spotted dining together at a restaurant in Boston — Evans’ hometown.

Other celebrity guests reportedly included Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, as well as Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung.

Baptista is a Portuguese actor known for her work in films and TV series such as “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” “Patrick,” “L’enfant” and “Warrior Nun.”

In November, an anonymous source told People that Evans and Baptista had been in a “serious” relationship “for over a year.” The “Ghosted” star later shared multiple loving photos with the “Flite” actor on his Instagram account, which has since been deactivated.

After he was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive last year, Evans told the publication that he “absolutely” wanted to get married, have kids and build a family.

“I love the idea of tradition and ceremony,” he said. “I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

