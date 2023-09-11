Captain A-marry-ca: Chris Evans reportedly weds actor Alba Baptista, with Avengers in attendance

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista reportedly got married over the weekend.

The Avengers reportedly assembled to attend Captain America’s wedding over the weekend.

Chris Evans married fellow actor Alba Baptista in a private ceremony on Saturday, multiple news outlets have confirmed.

The “Captain America” actor, 42, and the “Warrior Nun” star, 26, wed at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass., according to People and ET. Among the guests were several of Evans’ Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Page Six reported.

Advertisement

Representatives for Evans and Baptista did not respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

During the intimate event, attendees reportedly were required to sign nondisclosure agreements and surrender their phones. But fans began to connect the dots after Downey and wife Susan Downey, Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky and Renner were spotted dining together at a restaurant in Boston — Evans’ hometown.

Other celebrity guests reportedly included Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, as well as Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung.

Baptista is a Portuguese actor known for her work in films and TV series such as “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” “Patrick,” “L’enfant” and “Warrior Nun.”

In November, an anonymous source told People that Evans and Baptista had been in a “serious” relationship “for over a year.” The “Ghosted” star later shared multiple loving photos with the “Flite” actor on his Instagram account, which has since been deactivated.

Advertisement

After he was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive last year, Evans told the publication that he “absolutely” wanted to get married, have kids and build a family.

“I love the idea of tradition and ceremony,” he said. “I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better.”