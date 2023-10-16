Chris Evans confirms wedding to Alba Baptista — and reveals the sequel

Chris Evans shows his new wedding band and confirms his marriage to Alba Baptista during a Saturday panel at New York Comic Con.

Captain America indeed has a new partner: his wife, Alba Baptista.

“Avengers: Endgame” star Chris Evans confirmed Saturday that he even does weddings in sequels: He wed the “Warrior Nun” actor in two ceremonies — and he’s loving life as a newlywed now that the event planning is over.

“I got married,” Evans confirmed to a crowd assembled for a panel at New York Comic Con. The confirmation, according to fan footage from the convention, elicited cheers from the crowd. The Marvel star added: “It was really, really great.”

“We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast, and we did one in Portugal — my wife’s Portuguese,” he said, describing the events as “wonderful and beautiful.”

What wasn’t so great? Planning them.

“Planning a wedding, it’s a lot,” he added. “For those of you who are married, you know, it takes a lot out of you, but now that we’re through that, we’ve just kinda been enjoying life and gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It’s like the best time of year right now .... Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

The actor’s gold wedding band could be seen on his finger during the event at the Javits Center.

The East Coast wedding he was referring to reportedly took place in early September at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass. Evans’ Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) were said to be among the guests.

Attendees reportedly were required to sign nondisclosure agreements and surrender their phones for the ceremony. But keen fans gathered that a ceremony was taking place after Downey and wife Susan Downey, Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky and Renner were spotted dining together at a restaurant in Boston, Evans’ hometown.

Few details were made available about the Portugal nuptials. Representatives for Evans and Baptista did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Baptista is a Portuguese actor known for her work in films and TV series such as “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” “Patrick,” “L’enfant” and “Warrior Nun.”

The bride, 26, and groom, 42, had been together for about two years but did not announce an engagement.

Although the SAG-AFTRA labor strike remains firmly in effect, Evans took part in the Spotlight panel at the fan convention, a weekend-long event that also featured Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” stars Karen Gillan, Chukwudi Iwuji, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn and Pom Klementieff. But like many of the participating actors, Evans did not discuss his Marvel movies or upcoming screen projects, which could explain why he seemed so willing to get personal instead.

The “Knives Out” and “Ghosted” star also talked about his famous dog Dodger, his love of Halloween and Christmas and his desire to return to Broadway, according to Deadline, which reported that Marvel had nothing to do with these actors’ appearances Saturday at NYCC.

“I’m looking [for a play],” Evans told the crowd. (Stage actors performing on Broadway averted a strike in July and some striking movie and TV stars have been looking to tread the boards in the meantime).

“I’d love to actually try and find something next year, but it’s tough because you find something that you are kind of into that could be cool, but like I said, once you’re in it, you are in it,” Evans said. “[A show] usually runs three, four or five months. So, it’s got to be something that you don’t just love, but it’s got to be something that you’re ready to explore from different angles every single night for a very long time.”

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.