Advertisement
Share
Movies

‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ among 2022 DGA Award nominees

Denis Villeneuve pointing next to Rebecca Ferguson on the set of "Dune."
Director Denis Villeneuve and Rebecca Ferguson on the set of “Dune.”
(Chia Bella James / Warner Bros.)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

The Directors Guild of America announced the film nominations for this year’s DGA Awards on Thursday after revealing the TV nominees earlier this week.

Nominated for the top honor are Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Jane Campion (“Power of the Dog”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”).

In the running for the first-time feature film director prize are Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), Tatiana Huezo (“Prayers for the Stolen”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Tick, Tick... Boom!”), Michael Sarnoski (“Pig”) and Emma Seligman (“Shiva Baby”).

FOR ENVELOPE DIRECTORS ROUNDTABLE ISSUE RUNNING 1/28/ 2021. DO NOT USE PRIOR** LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Director Chloe Zhao is photographed in promotion of her film, "Nomadland," in the backyard of her home, outside Los Angeles, CA, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Zhao's second movie, Marvel's "The Eternals," was also supposed to release in 2020, but was pushed into 2021 because of Covid-19. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) FOR ENVELOPE DIRECTORS ROUNDTABLE ISSUE RUNNING in 2021. DO NOT USE PRIOR**LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Director Chloe Zhao is photographed in promotion of her film, "Nomadland," in the backyard of her home, outside Los Angeles, CA, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Zhao's second movie, Marvel's "The Eternals," was also supposed to release in 2020, but was pushed into 2021 because of Covid-19. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) FOR ENVELOPE DIRECTORS ROUNDTABLE ISSUE RUNNING in 2021. DO NOT USE PRIOR**

Movies

For the first time, two women are nominated for the top Directors Guild of America award

This year, both Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell will compete in the feature film category at the Directors Guild Awards.

The Directors Guild also unveiled nominees in the documentary bracket: Jessica Kingdon (“Ascension”), Stanley Nelson (“Attica”), Raoul Peck (“Exterminate All the Brutes”), Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (“Summer of Soul”), Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (“The Rescue”).

Advertisement

Announced earlier, influential filmmaker Spike Lee will receive the prestigious lifetime achievement honor at this year’s DGA Awards.

DGA Nominations Further Muddle Oscar Race : Movies: Directors Guild remembers spring/summer films for its top award but forgets Spike Lee and Paul Mazursky.

The ad line that Universal Pictures has been using in its Oscar campaign for Phil Alden Robinson’s “Field of Dreams,” a fantasy baseball-theme picture released last spring, is “Remember the feeling.”

The winner of the DGA feature film award has historically foreshadowed the winner of the directing Oscar — so expect one of the five filmmakers above to claim that trophy in March unless a major upset happens.

On the TV side, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” leads the comedy category with three nods, while HBO’s “Succession” swept the drama nominations. (In other words: Every single director in the entire TV drama category is nominated for “Succession.”

The 74th DGA Awards will take place March 12 at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

MoviesAwards
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement