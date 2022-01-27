‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ among 2022 DGA Award nominees

The Directors Guild of America announced the film nominations for this year’s DGA Awards on Thursday after revealing the TV nominees earlier this week.

Nominated for the top honor are Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Jane Campion (“Power of the Dog”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”).

In the running for the first-time feature film director prize are Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), Tatiana Huezo (“Prayers for the Stolen”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Tick, Tick... Boom!”), Michael Sarnoski (“Pig”) and Emma Seligman (“Shiva Baby”).

The Directors Guild also unveiled nominees in the documentary bracket: Jessica Kingdon (“Ascension”), Stanley Nelson (“Attica”), Raoul Peck (“Exterminate All the Brutes”), Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (“Summer of Soul”), Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (“The Rescue”).

Announced earlier, influential filmmaker Spike Lee will receive the prestigious lifetime achievement honor at this year’s DGA Awards.

The winner of the DGA feature film award has historically foreshadowed the winner of the directing Oscar — so expect one of the five filmmakers above to claim that trophy in March unless a major upset happens.

On the TV side, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” leads the comedy category with three nods, while HBO’s “Succession” swept the drama nominations. (In other words: Every single director in the entire TV drama category is nominated for “Succession.”

The 74th DGA Awards will take place March 12 at the Beverly Hilton hotel.