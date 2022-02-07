The Razzies think Bruce Willis was bad enough to earn his own award category this year

The 2022 Razzie Awards nominations are out, and one thing is certain: Bruce Willis is going to win.

Why? Because the Golden Raspberry Awards — the self-proclaimed “ugly cousin to the Oscars” that salutes “the worst of cinematic under-achievements” — has created a special category just for the “Die Hard” star: Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.

The choices are Willis in “American Siege,” “Apex,” “Cosmic Sin,” “Deadlock,” “Fortress,” “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” “Out of Death” or “Survive the Game.” Those who haven’t seen any of those films might want to place their bets on “Bruce Willis in ‘American Siege,’” a film that, according to IMDb, took just eight days to shoot and wrapped after only one day.

The Razzies said it followed in the Oscars’ footsteps and once again this year nominated non-traditional releases — meaning stuff that was released only on streaming services.

Hence the inclusion of Netflix’s “Diana: The Musical” and “The Woman in the Window,” BET/Viacom’s “Karen,” and “Infinite” from Paramount+ among the worst picture nominees. “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which got a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max, rounds out the category.

At this point, the Razzies’ biggest “winner,” in terms of overall number of nominations, is “Diana: The Musical,” with nine nods, including for worst picture, actor and actress. “Karen” and “The Woman in the Window” follow with five nominations each, and those films’ respective stars, Taryn Manning and Amy Adams, are both double-nominated in the actress and supporting actress categories.

Those looking for star power will find it in the worst supporting actor category, which has Oscar winners Ben Affleck, Mel Gibson and Jared Leto on its list.

Read on for the rest of the nominees. All commentary comes from the Razzies — especially in the “Worst Screen Couple” category. Winners will be announced at the 42nd Golden Raspberry Awards, planned for March 26, the day before the 94th Academy Awards.

Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Princess of Wales in “Diana: The Musical.” (Netflix)

WORST ACTOR



Scott Eastwood / “Dangerous”

Roe Hartrampf (as Prince Charles) / “Diana: The Musical”

LeBron James / “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Ben Platt / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mark Wahlberg / “Infinite”

WORST ACTRESS



Amy Adams / “The Woman in the Window”

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical”

Megan Fox / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Taryn Manning / “Karen”

Ruby Rose / “Vanquish”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Amy Adams / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Sophie Cookson / “Infinite”

Erin Davie (as Camilla) / “Diana: The Musical”

Judy Kaye (as BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) / “Diana: The Musical”

Taryn Manning / “Every Last One of Them”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR



Ben Affleck / “The Last Duel”

Nick Cannon / “The Misfits”

Mel Gibson / “Dangerous”

Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) / “Diana: The Musical”

Jared Leto / “House of Gucci”

WORST SCREEN COUPLE



Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / “Diana: The Musical”

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / “House of Gucci”

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 Is Normal / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / “Tom and Jerry”

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL



“Karen” (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Tom and Jerry”

“Twist” (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

“The Woman in the Window” (Rip-Off of “Rear Window”)

WORST DIRECTOR



Christopher Ashley / “Diana: The Musical”

Stephen Chbosky / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Coke Daniels / “Karen”

Renny Harlin / “The Misfits”

Joe Wright / “The Woman in the Window”

WORST SCREENPLAY

