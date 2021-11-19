BuzzMeter 2022: Our experts survey the Oscar season to come — and so can you

This early in awards season, most people have no idea what movies and performances will contend for 2022 Oscars. Why? Because they have lives. I mean, come on, the ceremony isn’t until the end of March.

Then there’s the BuzzMeter panel.

Our seven veteran film obsessives, er, journalists have ranked very long-range picks in 10 Oscar categories in our first round. Round 1 is happy fun time at the BuzzMeter; panelists get to mix what they think will get voter attention and what they think should. This early, some expected contenders haven’t screened, even to high priests and priestesses of cinematic nerddom such as our panel. Among those not widely available at press time: “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Don’t Look Up” and “West Side Story” to name just a few.

So expect, along with serious predictions, many recommendations for great stuff that may not be getting trumpeted to the heavens, but might be worth viewing anyway.

Have your own ideas? Fill out your own slate in our online polls. This week: We feature our awards geniuses’ extremely long-range picks for best picture.

Your 2022 Oscar BuzzMeter panel. Top row, from left: Justin Chang (Los Angeles Times), Tim Cogshell (KPCC’s FilmWeek), Dave Karger (IMDb and Turner Classic Movies). Bottom row, from left: Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Claudia Puig (KPCC’s FilmWeek), Anne Thompson (IndieWire), Glenn Whipp (Los Angeles Times).

The power of toxic masculinity is explored in writer-producer-director Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a brutish 1925 cowboy with layers of secrets. (Netflix)

At this early stage, a whopping 31 features received votes. Here are the panel’s top 20 vote-getters.

Jane Campion’s gaze down the barrel of toxic masculinity, “The Power of the Dog,” is the early leader in the clubhouse and a likely top contender in several categories, including director, lead actor, supporting actress and actor and adapted screenplay. Not far behind is Kenneth Branagh’s keenly observed childhood memoir “Belfast”; fans of the filmmaker will spot a number of Easter eggs in it giving clues as to the artist the movie’s towheaded Irish lad would become.

Other contenders include Joel Coen’s bold, expressionist take on “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s nostalgic return to the Valley, “Licorice Pizza.” Also near the top of the first-round list: The Cannes stunner “Drive My Car,” a multi-category contender bidding to make 2022 the fourth year in a row in which a non-English-language film would be nominated for best picture.

Languishing near the bottom, some perhaps victimized by not screening widely yet: Ridley Scott’s sure-to-make-some-go-gaga “House of Gucci,” Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” and Steven Spielberg’s whether-they-wanted-a-remake-or-not “West Side Story.”

Among the prominent titles just missing the cut: “Blue Bayou,” “C’mon C’mon,” “Don’t Look Up,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “In the Heights,” “Mass,” “Mothering Sunday,” “Swan Song” (both of them), “The Tender Bar” and “tick, tick ... Boom!”

1. “The Power of the Dog”

2. “Belfast”

3. “Licorice Pizza”

4. “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

5. “Drive My Car”

6. “King Richard”

7. “Parallel Mothers”

8. “Nightmare Alley”

9. “The Worst Person in the World”

10. “Dune”

11. “Cyrano”

12. “CODA”

13. (tie) “Spencer”

13. (tie) “Memoria”

15. “West Side Story”

16. (tie) “Passing”

16. (tie) “Days”

18. (tie) “Flee”

18. (tie) “The Disciple”

20. (tie) “Being the Ricardos”

20. (tie) “House of Gucci”

20. (tie) “Red Rocket”

20. (tie) “The Souvenir Part II”

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. “Drive My Car”

2. “Memoria”

3. “Parallel Mothers”

4. “Days”

5. “The Disciple”

6. “Licorice Pizza”

7. “The Souvenir Part II”

8. “The Green Knight”

9. “The Power of the Dog”

10. “The Killing of Two Lovers”



“In case it wasn’t obvious, these are wish lists, not predictions. I’ll get real in a few months, but until then, consider this column a ‘Drive My Car’ stan account.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “Cyrano”

2. “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

3. “The Worst Person in the World”

4. “The Power of the Dog”

5. “Belfast”

6. “CODA”

7. “Red Rocket”

8. “The French Dispatch”

9. “A Hero”

10. “Violet”



“I have seen many of the likely nominees; others, I chose because of their intriguing subjects, the filmmakers involved, their excellent trailers — and sometimes, their title. ‘The Worst Person in the World’ deserves an award just for its title.” Dave Karger

IMDb and TCM



1. “Belfast”

2. “The Power of the Dog”

3. “West Side Story”

4. “King Richard”

5. “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

6. “Nightmare Alley”

7. “Licorice Pizza”

8. “CODA”

9. “Dune”

10. “Being the Ricardos”



“ ‘Belfast’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ seem like the top contenders at this point, but all bets are off until latecomers like ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Nightmare Alley,’ and ‘Licorice Pizza’ screen.”

Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



1. “Belfast”

2. “The Power of the Dog”

3. “King Richard”

4. “Nightmare Alley”

5. “Licorice Pizza”

6. “Don’t Look Up”

7. “House of Gucci”

8. “Being the Ricardos”

9. “CODA”

10. “Dune” Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “The Power of the Dog”

2. “Belfast”

3. “King Richard”

4. “Licorice Pizza”

5. “Nightmare Alley”

6. “Parallel Mothers”

7. “Passing”

8. “Swan Song” (Cleary)

9. “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

10. “Drive My Car”



“At this point it feels like a competition between ‘Belfast’ and ‘Power of the Dog.’ ‘Belfast’ may be the more sentimental favorite, but ‘Power of the Dog’ is a more layered, complex story. Both are visual feasts.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. “The Power of the Dog”

2. “Dune”

3. “Belfast”

4. “Drive My Car”

5. “Flee”

6. “Spencer”

7. “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

8. “King Richard”

9. “Parallel Mothers”

10. “Cyrano”



“Four festival hits are taking an early lead: Jane Campion’s noir western ‘The Power of the Dog,’ Kenneth Branagh’s 1969 autofiction ‘Belfast’, Warner Bros.’ tennis-world biopic ‘King Richard’ and Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi spectacle ‘Dune.’ ” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. “Licorice Pizza”

2. “Drive My Car”

3. “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

4. “The Power of the Dog”

5. “Parallel Mothers”

6. “The Worst Person in the World”

7. “Spencer”

8. “Passing”

9. “Titane”

10. “The Lost Daughter”



“Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Drive My Car’ won three prizes at Cannes, including screenplay. It clocks in at a minute under 3 hours, but you won’t begrudge a moment spent watching this richly visual and intricately plotted story of a man casting aside his pain and embracing forgiveness.”

Campion again is the early leader, and by the widest margin of any contender in any category (nearly double the points of runner-up Paul Thomas Anderson); she’s a previous nominee — and winner for the screenplay of “The Piano” — our panel thinks could be only the third woman to win the directing prize.

Then there’s a logjam among the next six candidates — they’re separated by only 15 points. In Round 1, 29 directors received votes; here are the Top 15.

1. Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

3. Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

4. (tie) Pedro Almodóvar (“Parallel Mothers”)

4. (tie) Joel Coen (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

6. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

7. Guillermo del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”)

8. Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

9. Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

10. Pablo Larrain (“Spencer”)

11. Joe Wright (“Cyrano”)

12. Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero”)

13. (tie) Apichatpong Weerasethakul (“Memoria”)

13. (tie) Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”)

15. Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

2. Apichatpong Weerasethakul (“Memoria”)

3. Pedro Almodóvar (“Parallel Mothers”)

4. Joana Hogg (“The Souvenir Part II”)

5. Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

6. Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

7. Chaitanya Tamhane (“The Disciple”)

8. David Lowery (“The Green Knight”)

9. Tsai Ming-liang (“Days”)

10. Rebecca Hall (“Passing”)



“It shouldn’t have taken the academy 28 years after ‘The Piano’ to consider Jane Campion again, but it’s thrilling to have her back in serious contention all the same.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Joe Wright (“Cyrano”)

2. Joel Coen (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

3. Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

4. Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero”)

5. Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

6. Eva Husson (“Mothering Sunday”)

7. Mike Mills (“C’mon C’mon”)

8. Pablo Larrain (“Spencer”)

9. Sean Baker (“Red Rocket”)

10. Justine Bateman (“Violet”)



“To choose the directors of all the films I picked as best picture candidates would be easy, but I’m more fun than that. Besides, sometimes extraordinary directing stands out even if the movie that results does not.” Dave Karger

IMDb and TCM



1. Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

3. Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

4. Joel Coen (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

5. Guillermo del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”)

6. Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

7. Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”)

8. Paolo Sorrentino (“The Hand of God”)

9. Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero”)



“During a time when so many exciting films are directed by female filmmakers, I expect Jane Campion to win her first Oscar in this category to match the statuette she already possesses for writing ‘The Piano’ almost three decades ago.”

Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



1. Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

3. Guillermo del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”)

4. Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

5. Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”) Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. Pedro Almodóvar (“Parallel Mothers”)

3. Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

4. Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

5. Guillermo del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”)

6. Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

7. Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”)

8. Pablo Larrain (“Spencer”)

9. Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero”)

10. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)



“It may very well go to Jane Campion, for her superbly directed, poetic, tense and powerful evocation of toxic masculinity in ‘Power of the Dog.’ Plus, Campion, a best screenplay Oscar winner (for “The Piano’) hasn’t made a movie in 12 years and has been much missed.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

3. Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

4. Pedro Almodóvar (“Parallel Mothers”)

5. Joel Coen (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

6. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

7. Jonas Poher Rasmussen (“Flee”)

8. Pablo Larrain (“Spencer”)

9. Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”)

10. Joe Wright (“Cyrano”)



“Jane Campion should land her second director nomination for ‘The Power of the Dog,’ and could take home the win as well. She’s up against Kenneth Branagh for his 1969 childhood memoir ‘Belfast,’ and Denis Villeneuve’s gorgeous work on sci-fi epic ‘Dune.’ ” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

3. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

4. Joel Coen (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

5. Wes Anderson (“The French Dispatch”)

6. Pedro Almodóvar (“Parallel Mothers”)

7. Joachim Trier (“The Worst Person in the World”)

8. Pablo Larrain (“Spencer”)

9. Julia Ducournau (“Titane”)

10. Rebecca Hall (“Passing”)



“Jane Campion won a screenplay Oscar for ‘The Piano.’ She should receive her due as a director for her masterful adaptation of Thomas Savage’s psychodrama.”

The silver linings and clouds of royal life are at the heart of Princess Diana’s story in “Spencer.” Kristen Stewart is a heavy favorite for a lead-actress Oscar nomination, says the BuzzMeter panel in Round 1. (Neon)

Kristen Stewart is far and away the favorite here as Lady Di in “Spencer”; she and previous supporting winner Penélope Cruz (of “Parallel Mothers”) are the only two to be named on all seven ballots. Recent lead winner Olivia Colman has passionate support and multiple nominee Jessica Chastain’s winning work as the misunderstood lead in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” won’t run away.

Lady Gaga’s all-out assault on the “House of Gucci” may turn out to be the performance that launches 1,000 memes, but with the film not widely screened at press time, she doesn’t crack the Top 15 in Round 1.

1. Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

2. Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

3. Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

4. Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

5. Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

6. Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”)

7. Jasna Djuricic (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)

8. Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

9. Emilia Jones (“CODA”)

10. Frances McDormand (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

11. Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

12. Agatha Rousselle (“Titane”)

13. Tessa Thompson (“Passing”)

14. Natasa Stork (“Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time”)

15. Haley Bennett (“Cyrano”)

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. Jasna Djuricic (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)

2. Natasa Stork (“Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time”)

3. Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

4. Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

5. Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

6. Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”)

7. Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

8. Agatha Rousselle (“Titane”)

9. Tilda Swinton (“Memoria”)

10. (tie) Tessa Thompson (“Passing”)

10. (tie) Tôki Miura (“Drive My Car”)



“Stewart has the momentum but could face stiff competition from past winners Colman and Cruz, both doing superb work in movies with interchangeable titles (‘Parallel Mothers’ and ‘The Lost Daughter’).” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

2. Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

3. Haley Bennett (“Cyrano”)

4. Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

5. Chanté Adams (“A Journal for Jordan”)

6. Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

7. Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

8. Emilia Jones (“CODA”)

9. Gina Rodriguez (“Awake”)

10. Olivia Munn (“Violet”)



“Of the performances I’ve seen, Olivia Munn in ‘Violet’ and Emilia Jones in ‘CODA’ have lingered. Kristen Stewart has long been a favorite of mine.” Dave Karger

IMDb and TCM



1. Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

2. Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

3. Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

4. Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

5. Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

6. Frances McDormand (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

7. Emilia Jones (“CODA”)

8. Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

9. Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

10. Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)



“This category seems up for grabs, with so many acclaimed actresses playing real-life icons. I could see four of the five slots going to women playing real people.”

Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



1. Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

2. Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

3. Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

4. Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

5. Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

2. Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

3. Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

4. Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”)

5. Tessa Thompson (“Passing”)

6. Jasna Djuricic (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)

7. Gina Rodriguez (“Awake”)

8. Frances McDormand (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

9. Emilia Jones (“CODA”)

10. (tie) Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

10. (tie) Natalie Morales (“Language Lessons”)



“It’s a contest between Olivia Colman, who is so brilliant in ‘The Lost Daughter’ and Kristen Stewart in ‘Spencer,’ Colman is a perennial awards favorite, but Stewart’s finely tuned performance is a revelation.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

2. Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

3. Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

4. Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

5. Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

6. Frances McDormand (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

7. Emilia Jones (“CODA”)

8. Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”)

9. Jodie Comer (“The Last Duel”)

10. Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)



“Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana is the frontrunner, with Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, Nicole Kidman, and Lady Gaga joining her in the real-people performance derby, as Tammy Faye Bakker, Aretha Franklin, Lucille Ball, and Patrizia Gucci, respectively.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

2. Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

3. Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”)

4. Agatha Rousselle (“Titane”)

5. Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

6. Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

7. Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

8. Tessa Thompson (“Passing”)

9. Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

10. Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)



“Emma Corrin didn’t win the Emmy playing Princess Diana; maybe it’s Kristen Stewart’s turn to be crowned? The often-overlooked actor is due.”

“We are yet but young in deed,” says Macbeth to Lady Macbeth at the very floodgates of their royal murder spree. Denzel Washington’s brooding, focused power serves the infamous thane well in Joel Coen’s adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” — well enough to be the BuzzMeter’s early lead-actor frontrunner. Also pictured: Frances McDormand, a contender as Lady M. (A24/Apple TV+)

At the top, two-time winner Denzel Washington delivers his own toxic power in a laser-focused “Macbeth” and two-time nominee Will Smith is receiving love as “King Richard.”

Well-known stars displaying heretofore unknown talents dot the list: Andrew Garfield singin’ in “Tick, Tick ... Boom” and prayin’ in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; and Peter Dinklage fightin’, writin’ and, yes, singin’ in “Cyrano.”

Nicolas Cage bids to return to the Oscar pen with “Pig.” Benedict Cumberbatch could lasso a nom as a poisonous cowboy with layers in “Dog,” which figures to have plenty of momentum.

Just below the Top 15: Two performances by Adam Driver (“Annette” and “House of Gucci”). And of note: Two-time winner Mahershala Ali is on the list for “Swan Song,” while longtime film fixture Udo Kier (269 credits on IMDb) makes the list for the other “Swan Song.”

1. Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

2. Will Smith (“King Richard”)

3. Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

4. Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

5. Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”)

6. Nicolas Cage (“Pig”)

7. Joaquin Phoenix (“C’mon, C’mon”)

8. Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”)

9. Oscar Isaac (“The Card Counter”)

10. Bradley Cooper (“Nightmare Alley”)

11. (tie) Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

11. (tie) Clifton Collins, Jr. (“Jockey”)

11. (tie) Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

11. (tie) Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)

15. (tie) Riz Ahmed (“Encounter”)

15. (tie) Richard Jenkins (“The Humans”)

15. (tie) Udo Kier (“Swan Song”)

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”)

2. Nicolas Cage (“Pig”)

3. Oscar Isaac (“The Card Counter”)

4. Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”)

5. Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

6. Joaquin Phoenix (“C’mon, C’mon”)

7. Adam Driver (“Annette”)

8. Clifton Collins, Jr. (“Jockey”)

9. Will Smith (“King Richard”)

10. (tie) Clayne Crawford (“The Killing of Two Lovers”)

10. (tie) Lee Kang-sheng (“Days”)



“If he wins best actor, Smith would be the first man ever to do so for playing a guy named Richard, doing what Laurence Olivier (‘Richard III’), Anthony Hopkins (‘Nixon’) and Frank Langella (‘Frost/Nixon’) could not.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

2. Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

3. Nicolas Cage (“Pig”)

4. Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

5. Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

6. Riz Ahmed (“Encounter”)

7. Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”)

8. Tim Blake Nelson (“Old Henry”)

9. Udo Kier (“Swan Song”)

10. Amir Jadidi (“A Hero”)



“Potential nom-names run the gamut, from long-time movie stars (Hanks, Washington, Cage), to mid-career journeymen (Tim Blake Nelson, Peter Dinklage), to up-and-comers looking to prove they are legit stars here to stay (Riz Ahmed). It should be interesting.” Dave Karger

IMDb and TCM



1. Will Smith (“King Richard”)

2. Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

3. Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

4. Joaquin Phoenix (“C’mon, C’mon”)

5. Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”)

6. Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)

7. Bradley Cooper (“Nightmare Alley”)

8. Richard Jenkins (“The Humans”)

9. Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

10. Adam Driver (“House of Gucci”)



“Benedict Cumberbatch gives a career-best performance in ‘The Power of the Dog,’ but Will Smith’s portrayal of Richard Williams has the edge right now.”

Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



1. Will Smith (“King Richard”)

2. Bradley Cooper (“Nightmare Alley”)

3. Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

4. Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

5. Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”) Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Will Smith (“King Richard”)

2. Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

3. Joaquin Phoenix (“C’mon, C’mon”)

4. Oscar Isaac (“The Card Counter”)

5. Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

6. Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

7. Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)

8. Richard Jenkins (“The Humans”)

9. Udo Kier (“Swan Song”)

10. Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”)



“This looks to be Will Smith’s year for his multi-faceted characterization of a driven coach and demanding father to inimitable tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”)

3. Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

4. Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

5. Will Smith (“King Richard”)

6. Clifton Collins, Jr. (“Jockey”)

7. Timothée Chalamet (“Dune”)

8. Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”)

9. Udo Kier (“Swan Song”)

10. Nicolas Cage (“Pig”)



“Will Smith returns to the awards race as the real-life father of tennis prodigies in ‘King Richard’; Benedict Cumberbatch and Jane Campion create a character for the ages in western ‘The Power of the Dog’; and Denzel Washington plays the powerful title role in Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth.’ ” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

2. Nicolas Cage (“Pig”)

3. Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”)

4. Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

5. Joaquin Phoenix (“C’mon, C’mon”)

6. Will Smith (“King Richard”)

7. Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

8. Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

9. Filippo Scotti (“The Hand of God”)



“Denzel Washington already has two Oscars, yes, but he delivers a fearless, commanding performance as a quietly malignant Macbeth.”

Ann Dowd (with Reed Birney) is reaching critical “Mass” — she’s very near the top of the BuzzMeter panel’s first-round rankings for 2022 supporting-actress contenders. An Oscar nomination would be the much-honored actress’ first. (Courtesy of A24)

According to the panel, Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Ann Dowd (“Mass”) are overwhelming favorites to receive the first Oscar nominations of their long careers. The next eight contenders are separated by only 13 points, including two from “Belfast”: Catriona Balfe and Judi Dench. Should previous winner Marlee Matlin make the academy’s cut, that would be a 36-year gap between nominations.

In one of the worst of many bad signs for the much-maligned “Dear Evan Hansen,” among the film’s actors, not even previous winner Julianne Moore got a single vote from the panel — despite a performance highlighted by her knockout delivery of the tear-jerking “So Big / So Small.”

1. Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. Ann Dowd (“Mass”)

3. Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

4. Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

5. Martha Plimpton (“Mass”)

6. Marlee Matlin (“CODA”)

7. Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

8. Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”)

9. Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

10. Gaby Hoffmann (“C’mon C’mon”)

11. Zazie Beetz (“The Harder They Fall”)

12. (tie) Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

12. (tie) Charlotte Rampling (“Benedetta”)

14. (tie) Nina Arianda (“Being the Ricardos”)

14. (tie) Tilda Swinton (“The Souvenir Part II”)

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. Martha Plimpton (“Mass”)

2. Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

3. Ann Dowd (“Mass”)

4. Tilda Swinton (“The Souvenir Part II”)

5. Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”)

6. Suzanna Son (“Red Rocket”)

7. Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

8. Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

9. Riley Keough (“Zola”)

10. Abigail Breslin (“Stillwater”)



“In a four-hander like ‘Mass,’ can Plimpton and Dowd be considered co-leads? Either way, they’re outstanding in the rare movie to give husbands and wives equal dramatic weight.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

2. Ann Dowd (“Mass”)

3. Charlotte Rampling (“Benedetta”)

4. Marlee Matlin (“CODA”)

5. Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

6. Gaby Hoffmann (“C’mon C’mon”)

7. Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

8. Zazie Beetz (“The Harder They Fall”)

9. Regina King (“The Harder They Fall”)

10. Suzanna Son (“Red Rocket”)



“Another wish list, but there are a few sure bets here, too, the Dame and the Dowd among them.” Dave Karger

IMDb and TCM



1. Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

3. Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

4. Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

5. Nina Arianda (“Being the Ricardos”)

6. Martha Plimpton (“Mass”)

7. Ann Dowd (“Mass”)

8. Marlee Matlin (“CODA”)

9. Gaby Hoffmann (“C’mon C’mon”)

10. Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)



“Kirsten Dunst has been delivering fine work on television lately which helps her case here. I’d also love to see one or two of the actresses from ‘Mass’ sneak into the nominees’ list.”

Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



1. Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

2. Ann Dowd (“Mass”)

3. Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

4. Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

5. Marlee Matlin (“CODA”) Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

2. Martha Plimpton (“Mass”)

3. Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”)

4. Marlee Matlin (“CODA”)

5. Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

6. Ann Dowd (“Mass”)

7. Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

8. Gaby Hoffmann (“C’mon C’mon”)

9. Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

10. (tie) Olga Merediz (“In the Heights”)

10. (tie) Nina Arianda (“Being the Ricardos”)



“Ruth Negga gives an extraordinarily complex, charged and magnetic performance in Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing.’ ” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

2. Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

3. Ann Dowd (“Mass”)

4. Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

5. Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

6. Marlee Matlin (“CODA”)

7. Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

8. Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

9. Jayne Houdyshell (“The Humans”)

10. Olga Merediz (“In the Heights”)



“Two actresses from ‘Belfast’ (Judi Dench and Caitriona Balfe) will compete for nominations in a crowded field led by Ruth Negga (‘Passing’) and veterans Aunjanue Ellis (‘King Richard’) and Ann Dowd (‘Mass’).” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

2. Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”)

3. Martha Plimpton (“Mass”)

4. Ann Dowd (“Mass”)

5. Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

6. Kathryn Hunter, (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

7. Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

8. Gaby Hoffmann (“C’mon C’mon”)

9. Marlee Matlin (“CODA”)

10. Regina King (“The Harder They Fall”)



“Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson make a formidable team in ‘Passing,’ Rebecca Hall’s tense, tender study of racial identity and a complex bond between two childhood friends.”

Daniel Kaluuya (center) was in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and now may win an Oscar as real-life Black Panther Fred Hampton. He’s nominated alongside costar LaKeith Stanfield (rear, right) for “Judas and the Black Messiah.” (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Kodi Smit-McPhee has teleported to the top of the list, by a wide margin, for his portrayal of Kirsten Dunst’s sensitive son falling into the orbit of Benedict Cumberbatch’s brutish cowboy in “Power of the Dog.” Longtime vet Ciarán Hinds, so good in “Rome,” bounces back from “Justice League” with an endearing turn as the beloved grandfather in “Belfast.”

Some of the intriguing names just under the Top 15: Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”), Colman Domingo (“Zola”), Billy Porter (“Cinderella”), Jeffrey Wright (“The French Dispatch”) and Steven Yeun (“The Humans”).

1. Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

3. J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

4. Richard Jenkins (“The Humans”)

5. (tie) Corey Hawkins (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

5. (tie) Vincent Lindon (“Titane”)

7. Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

8. Masaki Okada (“Drive My Car”)

9. Tony Leung (“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”)

10. Jason Isaacs (“Mass”)

11. Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

12. Richard Ayoade (“The Souvenir Part II”)

13. (tie) Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

13. (tie) Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (“Cyrano”)

15. Delroy Lindo (“The Harder They Fall”)

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. Tony Leung (“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”)

2. Jamie Dornan (“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”)

3. Masaki Okada (“Drive My Car”)

4. Vincent Lindon (“Titane”)

5. Richard Ayoade (“The Souvenir Part II”)

6. Reed Birney (“Mass”)

7. Jason Isaacs (“Mass”)

8. Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

9. André Holland (“Passing”)

10. Simon Helberg (“Annette”)



“The fact that Dornan will be nominated for ‘Belfast’ and not ’Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ is everything wrong with the world in a nutshell.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Jeffrey Wright (“The French Dispatch”)

2. Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (“Cyrano”)

3. Billy Porter (“Cinderella”)

4. Colin Firth (“Mothering Sunday”)

5. Delroy Lindo (“The Harder They Fall”)

6. Christopher Lloyd (“The Tender Bar”)

7. Vincent Lindon (“Titane”)

8. Rob Morgan (“Don’t Look Up”)

9. LaKeith Stanfield (“The Harder They Fall”)

10. Steven Yeun (“The Humans”)



“These are my wish list nominations, which isn’t to say they aren’t each perfectly cromulent, particularly Colin Firth and Jeffery Wright. Fingers crossed for old Christopher Lloyd and young Kelvin Harrison, Jr..” Dave Karger

IMDb and TCM



1. Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

3. Corey Hawkins (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

4. Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

5. Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

6. Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

7. Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

8. Jason Isaacs (“Mass”)

9. Jonah Hill (“Don’t Look Up”)

10. Al Pacino (“House of Gucci”)



“As always, this race is a mix of established and rising stars. Kodi Smit-McPhee’s pivotal role in ‘The Power of the Dog’ could help him emerge victorious.”

Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



1. Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. Richard Jenkins (“The Humans”)

3. J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

4. Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

5. Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”) Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

3. Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

4. Jason Isaacs (“Mass”)

5. Tony Leung (“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”)

6. Delroy Lindo (“The Harder They Fall”)

7. Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

8. Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (“Cyrano”)

9. Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

10. Colman Domingo (“Zola”)



“Kodi Smit-McPhee plays a delicate character with reserves of steely strength and grace, and it leaves a haunting impression that is likely to entrance Oscar voters.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. Richard Jenkins (“The Humans”)

3. Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

4. Corey Hawkins (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

5. Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

6. Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

7. Jon Bernthal (“King Richard”)

8. Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

9. Ben Mendelsohn (“Cyrano”)

10. Vincent Lindon (“Titane”)



“Two actors from ‘Belfast’ (Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds) and two from ‘The Power of the Dog’ (Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons) will be vying for slots.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

2. Masaki Okada (“Drive My Car”)

3. Vincent Lindon (“Titane”)

4. Richard Ayoade (“The Souvenir Part II”)

5. Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

6. Corey Hawkins (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

7. Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

8. Richard Jenkins (“The Humans”)

9. Lakeith Stanfield (“The Harder They Fall”)

10. Colman Domingo (“Zola”)



“Kodi Smit-McPhee in ‘Power of the Dog’ turns in the kind of work that makes you rewind the movie in your mind to track the way he shaped the arc of his character.”

Milena Smit as Ana and Penélope Cruz as Janis in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers.” Our BuzzMeter panel says the Spanish auteur is in line for another Oscar nomination for his original screenplay. (Iglesias Mas/Sony Pictures Classics)

Pedro Almodóvar has won two Oscars, including one for the screenplay of “Talk to Her.” The five-time nominee is the panel’s favorite to at least be nominated again for the original screenplay prize, for “Parallel Mothers.” Kenneth Branagh’s memory play “Belfast” has him in a close second position — perhaps surprisingly, the five-time nominee has yet to win his first Oscar. He may be nominated for several this year.

Just missing the Top 15, perhaps surprisingly: Wes Anderson’s love letter to literary journalism, “The French Dispatch.”

1. “Parallel Mothers”

2. “Belfast”

3. “A Hero”

4. “Licorice Pizza”

5. “King Richard”

6. “Spencer”

7. “C’mon C’mon”

8. “Being the Ricardos”

9. “The Disciple”

10. (tie) “Annette”

10. (tie) “Don’t Look Up”

10. (tie) “Red Rocket”

13. “Titane”

14. “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy”

15. (tie) “The Card Counter”

15. (tie) “Pig”

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. “Parallel Mothers”

2. “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy”

3. “The Disciple”

4. “Licorice Pizza”

5. “The Killing of Two Lovers”

6. “Pig”

7. “Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time”

9. “Bergman Island”

10. (tie) “Annette”

10. (tie) “The Card Counter”



“Almodóvar won this award nearly 20 years ago for ‘Talk to Her.’ He should have a chance to repeat that triumph with ‘Parallel Mothers,’ which grows out of his earlier work — and yet is completely different from anything else he’s done.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “Annette”

2. “Red Rocket”

3. “Belfast”

4. “The Card Counter”

5. “Don’t Look Up”

6. “The French Dispatch”

7. “A Hero”

8. “Parallel Mothers”

9. “Blue Bayou”

10. “Bergman Island”



“This is my favorite category. Here the imagination of the filmmaker runs the wildest. Here budgets don’t matter, and the stars are whomever the screenwriter wants. These are just a few excellent ideas for movies - that became movies.” Dave Karger

IMDb and TCM



1. “Belfast”

2. “King Richard”

3. “Being the Ricardos”

4. “A Hero”

5. “Don’t Look Up”

6. “Spencer”

7. “Licorice Pizza”

8. “C’mon C’mon”

9. “Mass”

10. “Parallel Mothers”



“Mining his own childhood for the gorgeous ‘Belfast’ could finally earn Kenneth Branagh his first Academy Award, 32 years after scoring his first nominations for ‘Henry V.’ ”

Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



1. “Belfast”

2. “King Richard”

3. “Being the Ricardos”

4. “Parallel Mothers”

5. “A Hero” Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “Parallel Mothers”

2. “Belfast”

3. “C’mon C’mon”

4. “Licorice Pizza”

5. “Spencer”

6. “A Hero”

7. “King Richard”

8. “Pig”

9. “Red Rocket”

10. “Mass”



“Oscar voters will be charmed by this nostalgic film and the way writer/director Kenneth Branagh has captured the view from a young boy’s eyes.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. “Parallel Mothers”

2. “A Hero”

3. “Belfast”

4. “Spencer”

5. “The Hand of God”

6. “King Richard”

7. “Titane”

8. “Flee”

9. “The French Dispatch”

10. “Red Rocket”



“It’s the battle of the auteurs as Paul Thomas Anderson (‘Licorice Pizza’) battles Kenneth Branagh (‘Belfast’), Pedro Almodovar (‘Parallel Mothers’), and Wes Anderson (‘The French Dispatch’).” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. “Licorice Pizza”

2. “Parallel Mothers”

3. “C’mon C’mon”

4. “The Worst Person in the World”

5. “Titane”

6. “The Disciple”

7. “Spencer”

8. “Mass”

9. “Flee”

10. “Bergman Island”



“Paul Thomas Anderson has never won an Oscar, putting him in good company. But that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t finally put one on his shelf for the charming ‘Licorice Pizza,’ a deeply felt movie you want to watch again right after it ends. One of the great hang movies of recent years.”

Olivia Colman stars in “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut as a feature writer-director. Gyllenhaal is one of the BuzzMeter panel’s favorites for an adapted-screenplay nomination. (Netflix)

Again, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” is a heavy early favorite — this time for Campion’s adaptation of Thomas Savage’s novel. Campion is a previous winner in the original screenplay category, for “The Piano.”

Veteran actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, makes a bid for two nominations in her debut as a feature writer-director, “The Lost Daughter.” Her adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel won the writing prize at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

Though “West Side Story” is a musical and being guessed at, sight unseen, by brave panelists, not only is it a Steven Spielberg film, but the adaptation is written by previous nominee and Tony, Pulitzer and Emmy winner Tony Kushner.

1. “The Power of the Dog”

2. “The Lost Daughter”

3. “Passing”

4. “CODA”

5. “Drive My Car”

6. “Nightmare Alley”

7. “The Souvenir Part II”

8. “Cyrano”

9. “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

10. “Dune”

11. “The Humans”

12. “The Green Knight”

13. “House of Gucci”

14. “The Last Duel”

15. “West Side Story”

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. “Drive My Car”

2. “The Souvenir Part II”

3. “The Green Knight”

4. “The Power of the Dog”

5. “The Lost Daughter”

6. “Passing”

7. “The Last Duel”

8. “Dune”

9. “Cyrano”

10. “The Tragedy of Macbeth”



“ ‘The Souvenir Part II’ is one of the year’s finest screenplays, original or adapted. Since every sequel qualifies as an adaptation under the academy’s rules, I’m slotting it in here.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

2. “Cyrano”

3. “CODA”

4. “Passing”

5. “The Power of the Dog”

6. “Nightmare Alley”

7. “The Lost Daughter”

8. “The Humans”

9. “Compartment No. 6”

10. “Dune”



“ ‘Dune’ is on the list because it’s the first time (in a few tries) the Frank Herbert novel has been adapted even remotely coherently - an achievement in itself. As for the Bard, that’s kind of cheating, and so is ‘Cyrano’ for that matter - but OK.” Dave Karger

IMDb and TCM



1. “The Power of the Dog”

2. “The Lost Daughter”

3. “Nightmare Alley”

4. “West Side Story”

5. “Passing”

6. “The Humans”

7. “CODA”

8. “Dune”

9. “House of Gucci”

10. “The Tragedy of Macbeth”



“Jane Campion stands a great chance of winning her second screenwriting Oscar this year. No other film is as much of a conversation starter.”

Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



1. “The Power of the Dog”

2. “House of Gucci”

3. “Nightmare Alley”

4. “CODA”

5. “Passing” Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “The Power of the Dog”

2. “The Lost Daughter”

3. “Nightmare Alley”

4. “Passing”

5. “CODA”

6. “The Souvenir Part II”

7. “Cyrano”

8. “Drive My Car”

9. “The Humans”

10. (tie) “The Last Duel”

10. (tie) “The Tragedy of Macbeth”



“Jane Campion’s deft adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel takes a story about masculine bravado set in 1920s Montana and retains the author’s simple prose and adds depth and nuance.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. “The Power of the Dog”

2. “Dune”

3. “Drive My Car”

4. “The Lost Daughter”

5. “CODA”

6. “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

7. “Passing”

8. “Cyrano”

9. “The Last Duel”

10. “The Souvenir Part II”



“Jane Campion has the edge over Joel Coen’s take on Shakespeare’s Scottish play for her adaptation of Thomas Savage’s noir western ‘The Power of the Dog.’ ” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. “Drive My Car”

2. “The Lost Daughter”

3. “The Power of the Dog”

4. “Passing”

5. “CODA”

6. “The Souvenir Part II”

7. “The Humans”

8. “The Green Knight”

9. “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

10. “Cyrano”



“So many worthy nominees – ‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Passing’ – topped by Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s adaptation of a spare short story that takes on the scope of an epic.”

Asghar Farhadi on the set of “A Hero.” (Amazon Studios)

In no other category did the lack of screening availability lead to this many abstentions; at this early stage, only four of our panelists were willing to venture guesses. This list will update as more nations’ official selections are viewed and the academy’s shortlist rounds into focus.

In the meantime, the few panelists who were game to guess went with some well-known names (Asghar Farhadi, Paolo Sorrentino), a buzzy animated pseudo-documentary about an Afghan refugee (“Flee”) and the burgeoning juggernaut out of Japan, “Drive My Car.”

1. “A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

2. “Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)

3. (tie) “Worst Person in the World” (Joachim Trier, Norway)

3. (tie) “Flee” (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Denmark)

5. “Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)

6. “Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)

7. (tie) “The Intruder” (Argentina)

7. (tie) “Lamb” (Valdimar Jóhannsson, Iceland)

7. (tie) “I’m Your Man” (Maria Schrader, Germany)

10. “Memoria” (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Colombia)

11. “Gravedigger’s Wife, The” (Khadar Ayderus Ahmed, Somalia)

12. “Let There Be Morning” (Eran Kolirin, Israel)

13. “Annette” (Leos Carax)

14. “Escape from Mogadishu” (Ryoo Seung-wan, South Korea)

15. “Should the Wind Drop” (Nora Martirosyan, Armenia)

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. “Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)

2. “Memoria” (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Colombia)

3. “Worst Person in the World” (Joachim Trier, Norway)

4. “Flee” (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Denmark)

5. “A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

6. “Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)

7. “Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)

8. “I’m Your Man” (Maria Schrader, Germany)

9. “Lamb” (Valdimar Jóhannsson, Iceland)



“This isn’t the first time Spain has opted not to submit a new Pedro Almodóvar film, which might actually help ‘Parallel Mothers’ contend in other categories, as it should.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

2. “The Worst Person in the World” (Joachim Trier, Norway)

3. “The Gravedigger’s Wife” (Khadar Ayderus Ahmed, Somalia)

4. “Annette” (Leos Carax)

5. “Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)

6. “Escape from Mogadishu” (Ryoo Seung-wan, South Korea)

7. “Flee” (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Denmark)

8. “Let There Be Morning” (Eran Kolirin, Israel)

9. “Should the Wind Drop” (Nora Martirosyan, Armenia)



“Choosing an Asghar Farhadi film is always an intelligent choice in the international category, and I’m a fan of Joachim Trier. Almodóvar, also a bit of a given.” Dave Karger

IMDb and TCM



Abstains for Round 1

Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Abstains for Round 1 Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

2. “Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)

3. “The Worst Person in the World” (Joachim Trier, Norway)

4. “Flee” (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Denmark)

5. “The Intruder” (Argentina)

6. “Lamb” (Valdimar Jóhannsson, Iceland)

7. “Let There Be Morning” (Eran Kolirin, Israel)

8. “I’m Your Man” (Maria Schrader, Germany)

9. “Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy) Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. “Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)

2. “Flee” (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Denmark)

3. “A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

4. “Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)

5. “I’m Your Man” (Maria Schrader, Germany)

6. “The Intruder” (Argentina)

7. “Lamb” (Valdimar Jóhannsson, Iceland)

8. “Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)

9. “Worst Person in the World” (Joachim Trier, Norway)

10. “The Gravedigger’s Wife” (Khadar Ayderus Ahmed, Somalia)



“Veteran Oscar winners Asghar Farhadi (‘A Hero,’ (Iran) and Paolo Sorrentino (‘The Hand of God,’ Italy) compete with newcomers ’Flee’ (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Denmark), Maria Schrader (‘I’m Your Man,’ Germany), Julia Ducourneau (‘Titane,’ France) and Ryusuke Hamaguchi (‘Drive My Car,’ Japan).” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Abstains for Round 1

Family snapshot — “Encanto” introduces the Madrigals, a magical family who live in a charmed place in the mountains of Colombia. Fourth from left is Maribel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), the only ordinary child in the brood. The animated film is steeped in magical realism and new music by Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Disney/Pixar)

This category caused abstentions as well. Among the brave panelists willing to guess, was there a challenger to the Lin-Manuel Miranda-powered “Encanto”? Yes, there was. Its name is “Luca.” It lives in the second spot.

Also “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” the off-kilter, freewheeling saga of an imperfect family battling perfect robots — facing off against Pixar’s “summer reverie,” as panelist Anne Thompson describes “Luca.”

1. “Encanto”

2. “Luca”

3. “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

4. “Flee”

5. “Belle”

6. “Sing 2”

7. “Vivo”

8. “Where Is Anne Frank?”

9. “The Summit of the Gods”

10. “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

11. “Blazing Samurai”

12. “Cryptozoo”

13. “Spirit Untamed”

14. “Raya and the Last Dragon”

15. “Wish Dragon”

16. “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



Abstains for Round 1 Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “Encanto”

2. “Where Is Anne Frank?”

3. “Belle”

4. “Blazing Samurai”

5. “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

6. “Sing 2”

7. “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

8. “The Summit of the Gods”

9. “Wish Dragon”

10. “Raya and the Last Dragon”



“ ‘Encanto’ looks as engaging as ‘Coco.’ ‘Where is Anne Frank?’ and ‘Belle’ are both high on my list of animations to see. And who doesn’t love a ‘Blazing Samurai’ flick?” Dave Karger

IMDb and TCM



1. “Luca”

2. “Encanto”

3. “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

4. “Vivo”

5. “Sing 2”

6. “Flee”

7. “The Summit of the Gods”

8. “Spirit Untamed”

9. “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

10. “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”



“Pixar rules again this year, and I give the edge to ‘Luca’ for its story of friendship that’s as beautiful as the film’s Italian scenery.”