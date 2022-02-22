Aaron Rodgers still loves Shailene Woodley, he says in gushy social media post

Aaron Rodgers is making it clear in his first public statement since his reported split from Shailene Woodley: There are no hard feelings between the two.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was awash in sentiment in a Monday post on Instagram, name-checking the actor he had gotten engaged to after the couple stealth-dated during 2020.

"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” Rodgers wrote in a #MondayNightGratitude post, sharing his thoughts about his former betrothed before gushing about others in his life.

“Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like,” he continued. “I love you and am grateful for you.”

Aw, man! That’s nice.

Of course, they won’t be tying the knot any time soon, having recently — reportedly — called off their engagement. Hope springs eternal, though, as the two never confirmed their breakup with an official statement.

Woodley vigorously defended her man in November after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to reveal he had not been vaccinated against the virus. After a U.K. publication ran paparazzi photos it claimed were of Rodgers, Woodley got specific in slamming the pics.

“I know aaron’s body VERY well. first off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger,” she wrote, in part, ending it with a wink emoji. Referring to another photos, she wrote, "“it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f— planet. this oblivious homie, clearly, does not. (go ahead, zoom in).”

Meanwhile, in Rodgers’ Monday post — centered around a Rumi quote that read “Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk” — the quarterback also rattled off praise for his “Friday crew” and his teammates. He posted a slew of photos in a gallery, including a shot of himself and Woodley cuddled on a couch with their eyes closed and serene smiles on their faces.

Some interpreted the post as a sign Rodgers, 38, was about to announce his retirement or at least is planning to leave the Green Bay team for another one. He is scheduled to appear on SiriusXM’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday morning at 10:05 a.m. Pacific.

“To everyone else,” he wrote in closing on Instagram, “Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace.”