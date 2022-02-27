‘West Side Story’ star Ariana DeBose makes LGBTQ+ history at 2022 SAG Awards

“West Side Story” breakout Ariana DeBose is the first openly queer woman to win an individual film prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The rising movie star received the film honor for supporting actress for her powerful turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” She prevailed over fellow nominees Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”), Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Ruth Negga (“Passing”).

Earlier this month, DeBose also landed her first Oscar nomination for her emotional performance as Anita, and became the first openly queer woman of color nominated for an acting Oscar.

DeBose and “Spencer” star Kristen Stewart also became the first openly queer performers nominated for an Oscar since Ian McKellen in 2002 for “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” Though he did not win the Oscar, McKellen did win the supporting actor SAG Award that year, making him the only other out actor to win an individual film prize from the actors guild.

“We here! And we queer,” DeBose said to Entertainment Tonight at the SAG Awards red carpet. “It is exciting and I’m very proud of these moments because I think they’re indicative of the fact that they will not be the last.”

“That’s how I choose to look at them and it’s like, if we can have these conversations around me, that just means the door is open, so come on in.”

While “West Side Story” was otherwise shut out of SAG Award nominations, the Disney and 20th Century Studios release garnered a total of seven Academy Award nominations, including nods for director, cinematography, costume design and best picture.