Zoe Saldaña celebrates immigrants in tearful Oscar win: Read the full speech

Zoe Saldaña made a powerful statement in celebration of immigrants during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.

“I am a proud child of immigrant parents, with dreams and dignity and hardworking hands,” she said through tears while accepting the award for supporting actress. “And I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last.”

The “Emilia Pérez” actor won for playing Rita, an overworked lawyer who is asked to help a Mexican cartel boss undergo gender transition. The French-produced, Netflix-distributed musical thriller led the Oscar nominations with 13 nods.

Read her full speech below:

My mom is here, my whole family’s here. I am floored by this honor. Thank you to the academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita. And talking about powerful women — my fellow nominees, the love and community that you have offered me is a true gift, and I will pay it forward. Thank you so much.

Jacques Audiard, you are forever a beloved character in my life. Thank you for taking the interest. Thank you for being so curious about these women to tell this story. To my cast and my crew of “Emilia Pérez,” I’m sharing this award with you. Netflix, Ted [Sarandos], Lisa, Bela [Bajaria], Why Not Productions, YSL, thank you for your support.

To my kick ass team at CAA, my amazing managers and lawyers and the powerful ladies of the Lede Company, your guidance and thank you for always, always answering my emails late night.

To my mom, my dad and my sisters, Mariel and Cisely, everything brave, outrageous and good that I’ve ever done in my life is because of you. Thank you so much.

And to my husband with that beautiful hair — what? The biggest honor in my life is being your partner. You hung the moon. And our beautiful, perfect sons — Cy, Bowen and Zen — they fill our skies every night with stars.

My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents, with dreams and dignity and hardworking hands. And I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last.

I hold the fact that I’m getting an award to a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This for my grandmother, Argentina Cesse. Thank you so much. Muchas gracias.