Where to watch the 2022 Oscar nominees: What’s in theaters and what’s streaming?

The 2022 Oscar nominations are in. And once again, a number of the nominated films are available on streaming platforms, as well as in cinemas, as the theater industry continues to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning by “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross and “Will & Grace” actor Leslie Jordan on the Oscars website, “Good Morning America” and elsewhere.

Netflix’s Western drama “The Power of the Dog” and the sci-fi epic “Dune” led the nominees with 12 and 10 nominations apiece, respectively.

A number of this year’s nominees are accessible on a variety of subscription and pay-per-view streaming services — from Netflix to Disney+ — while a few remain exclusively in theaters.

Here’s a complete guide to where you can find all the feature-length nominees ahead of the Oscars ceremony — taking place March 27 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre — as well as what they’re competing for and what our film critics had to say about them.