Live updates: Here are the 2022 Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards are being announced Tuesday morning by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

Starting at 5:18 a.m. Pacific, the finalists in all 23 categories will be revealed in two parts via a global livestream on Oscar.com and Oscars.org, along with the motion picture academy’s social media accounts (Twitter, YouTube and Facebook).

Watch this space for live updates and see how they match up with our predicted nominees.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and televised live on ABC.

Supporting actress

Jesse Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Costume design

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Music (original score)

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Adapted screenplay

“CODA”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

Original screenplay

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Short film (animated)

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Short film (live action)

“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Supporting actor

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)