With the Oscars upon us, here’s how to watch Sunday’s ceremony

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday to celebrate the best films of the past year.

The star-studded ceremony will be hosted by actors Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes and will air live on ABC stations. It will be broadcast worldwide at 5 p.m. Pacific, with about a three-hour running time (if those winners can keep their “thank you to the academy” speeches snappy).

The ceremony will be held in Los Angeles, returning to its usual haunt at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, formerly Hollywood & Highland. Last year, the show was held inside Union Station in downtown L.A. and in other locations due to COVID-19 restrictions. The year before that, it was a semi-virtual affair at the height of the pandemic.

The show will also be viewable in more than 200 territories and on streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV, as well as on abc.com. and the ABC app for paying users who can authenticate their provider.

Jane Campion’s brooding anti-western “The Power of the Dog” leads with 12 nods and is followed by Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune,” which goes into the show with 10.

Both are nominated for best picture. The other nominees include: “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay’s disaster comedy; “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s Northern Ireland memory piece; “CODA,” Siân Heder’s drama about deaf adults and their hearing family members; “King Richard,” Reinaldo Marcus Green’s portrait of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams and their father; “Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s valentine to L.A.; Guillermo del Toro’s neo-noir remake of “Nightmare Alley”; Steven Spielberg’s vibrant remake of the beloved musical “West Side Story”; and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Haruki Murakami adaptation, “Drive My Car.”

And here’s everything else you need to know.