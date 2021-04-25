Ready for Hollywood’s biggest night? Here are live updates of the 2021 Oscars

Oscars flashback: When celebrities, and the world, didn’t have to social distance

Missing award season. (Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

Once upon a time, celebrities wanted to discuss who they were wearing, and it was my job to talk to them about it.

This was long before the term “social distancing” invaded our daily vernacular courtesy of the pandemic.

This awards season, which is unlike any other, I’ve found myself reflecting on those brief exchanges with Hollywood’s biggest names, candid moments that live on in my memory and on old recordings — some so ancient they were documented on an iPod classic.