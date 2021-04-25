Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ready for Hollywood’s biggest night? Here are live updates of the 2021 Oscars

Keep up with the 93rd Academy Awards. Read our predictions and analysis, and follow our updates and takeaways from tonight’s potentially historic ceremony.

A life-size Oscar statuette at the Academy Awards
Last year, the Oscars Greenroom was a gathering spot for presenters. This year, the ceremony will be broadcast from Union Station and the Dolby Theatre.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Oscars flashback: When celebrities, and the world, didn’t have to social distance

By Lindzi Scharf

Missing award season.
(Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

Once upon a time, celebrities wanted to discuss who they were wearing, and it was my job to talk to them about it.

This was long before the term “social distancing” invaded our daily vernacular courtesy of the pandemic.

This awards season, which is unlike any other, I’ve found myself reflecting on those brief exchanges with Hollywood’s biggest names, candid moments that live on in my memory and on old recordings — some so ancient they were documented on an iPod classic.

Read more >>>

What’s at stake for the 2021 Oscars? More than just a few awards

By Josh Rottenberg

In the run-up to the Academy Awards, Hollywood is normally bursting with excitement. Red carpets are vacuumed. Gowns are fitted. Speeches are nervously practiced in front of mirrors.

But, although much of that preparation has still been happening — the show, after all, must go on — the Oscars ceremony is taking place against a backdrop that is far from festive. With the film industry struggling to emerge from a pandemic that has upended business models and decimated balance sheets, the overall mood around town heading into the show, which will be held in person at Union Station, the Dolby Theatre and via numerous satellite hookups around the world, is more one of existential anxiety than razzle-dazzle celebration.

Read more >>>

What time are the Oscars? Who is presenting? Everything you need to know

By Angie Orellana Hernandez

Brad Pitt, in a tux, poses for a photo holding an Oscar statuette.
Brad Pitt, winner of the supporting actor Oscar for “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

After a two-month postponement, the 93rd Academy Awards is almost here. The Oscars ceremony is set to be historic, with its most diverse nominations to date and an in-person ceremony that will not permit a Zoom option for nominees.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s Oscars ceremony.

Read more >>>

Final predictions for winners in all 23 Oscar categories

By Glenn Whipp

Chadwick Boseman's legacy
The late Chadwick Boseman is the best actor front-runner for Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The producers of this year’s Oscars have promised that the first 60 seconds of the show will “make your knees buckle.” As my knees have remained firmly in place for the many (so many) years that I’ve watched the Academy Awards, I cannot begin to predict what that moment might entail.

But I can comb through all 23 Oscar categories (yes, one fewer than previously as the academy has combined sound mixing and sound editing) and offer some thoughts. Keep the smelling salts handy.

Read more >>>

Masks, a limited red carpet, more: How the Oscars are happening in person

By Josh Rottenberg

The exterior of Union Station and palm trees.
Union Station in downtown Los Angeles is a new venue for this year’s Academy Awards.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Pandemic or no pandemic, the show must go on — and when it comes to Hollywood’s biggest night, Zoom just won’t cut it.

After pushing back the Oscars two full months, from the awards show’s usual perch in late February to tonight, the film academy is determined to put on as glitzy and glamorous a telecast as possible — red carpet twirls, teary acceptance speeches and all — while strictly abiding by the latest pandemic safety protocols.

Here’s how it has come together.

Read more >>>