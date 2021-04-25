Ready for Hollywood’s biggest night? Here are live updates of the 2021 Oscars

What’s at stake for the 2021 Oscars? More than just a few awards
In the run-up to the Academy Awards, Hollywood is normally bursting with excitement. Red carpets are vacuumed. Gowns are fitted. Speeches are nervously practiced in front of mirrors.
But, although much of that preparation has still been happening — the show, after all, must go on — the Oscars ceremony is taking place against a backdrop that is far from festive. With the film industry struggling to emerge from a pandemic that has upended business models and decimated balance sheets, the overall mood around town heading into the show, which will be held in person at Union Station, the Dolby Theatre and via numerous satellite hookups around the world, is more one of existential anxiety than razzle-dazzle celebration.
The producers of this year’s Oscars have promised that the first 60 seconds of the show will “make your knees buckle.” As my knees have remained firmly in place for the many (so many) years that I’ve watched the Academy Awards, I cannot begin to predict what that moment might entail.
But I can comb through all 23 Oscar categories (yes, one fewer than previously as the academy has combined sound mixing and sound editing) and offer some thoughts. Keep the smelling salts handy.
Pandemic or no pandemic, the show must go on — and when it comes to Hollywood’s biggest night, Zoom just won’t cut it.
After pushing back the Oscars two full months, from the awards show’s usual perch in late February to tonight, the film academy is determined to put on as glitzy and glamorous a telecast as possible — red carpet twirls, teary acceptance speeches and all — while strictly abiding by the latest pandemic safety protocols.
Here’s how it has come together.