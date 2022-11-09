‘Mean Girls’ premiered 18 years ago, but Lindsay Lohan still falls for this line

The 2004 movie “Mean Girls” has no shortage of memorable lines, but star Lindsay Lohan said there’s one that still follows her every October. Specifically, every Oct. 3.

On Tuesday, “Good Morning America” anchor Lara Spencer told Lohan that she and her fellow GMA personalities have their own favorite “Mean Girls” lines and asked Lohan for hers.

“I get the, ‘Lindsay, what day is it?’ And then I always fall for it,” Lohan told Spencer. “‘It’s Oct. 3.’ Oh my gosh, do you have to do it to me every time?”

In “Mean Girls,” directed by Mark Waters, Lohan’s Cady Heron reminds her crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) of the date.

“On Oct. 3, he asked me what day it was,” Cady says in an inner monologue.

“It’s Oct. 3,” she tells Aaron in class.

The seconds-exchange quickly became meme material and a semiofficial holiday for “Mean Girls” fans. This year, even Netflix had fun with the famous line, using it to promote its upcoming holiday film starring Lohan, “Falling for Christmas.”

“It’s October 3rd — but here’s an early holiday gift: Lindsay Lohan’s Falling For Christmas premieres November 10,” the streaming platform tweeted in October.

Netflix’s tweet even got love from Starbucks’ official Twitter account, which also used the date to reference another “Mean Girls” line.

During the “Good Morning America” interview, Lohan also spoke about her marriage this year to Bader Shammas, who she touted as “an amazing man.” She also shared that she’ll bring some more “Mean Girls” flavor to her Netflix film, where she stars opposite Chord Overstreet (“Glee”).

Last week, Lohan announced that she rerecorded a version of the holiday hit “Jingle Bell Rock” for “Falling for Christmas.” Of course, “Mean Girls” fans will remember when Lohan performed the song in the movie alongside Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

Bringing her version of “Jingle Bell Rock” to the Netflix film, however, wasn’t always in the cards, the actor said.

“It was just a conversation. I was like, ‘Oh this would be fun if we did the ‘Mean Girls,’ song,” she said Tuesday. “And then after the movie was finally being done editing, they were like, ‘you promised you’d do the song.’ Oh right. Let’s do it.”

“Falling for Christmas” won’t debut until Thursday, but fans can listen to her “Jingle Bell Rock” now.