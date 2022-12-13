Patty Jenkins pushes back on those ‘Wonder Woman 3’ reports: ‘I never walked away’

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has broken her silence on Warner Bros.’ recent decision to scrap “Wonder Woman 3” and allegations that she departed the project.

On Tuesday evening, Jenkins tweeted a lengthy statement noting that she will “not allow inaccuracies” about the movie’s demise at Warner Bros. to spread any further.

Last week, the Hollywood Reporter reported that “Wonder Woman 3” will not move forward. Jenkins reportedly submitted a treatment for the upcoming film, but new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran were among the executives who deemed the film unfit for the studio’s vision.

The Wrap then reported that Jenkins walked away from the “Wonder Woman” franchise.

But on Tuesday, Jenkins said that’s not the case.

“This is simply not true. I never walked away,” she wrote. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time.”

Considering the major creative overhaul at the center of Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent programming shifts, Jenkins said “she understands that these decisions are difficult right now.”

Representatives for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

“I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on [a] negative note,” Jenkins wrote.

Responding to Jenkins’ statement Tuesday, Gunn tweeted at the filmmaker, “I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional.”

Jenkins directed “Wonder Woman,” starring Gal Gadot, in 2017. She went on to helm the pandemic-era sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” in 2020.

In Tuesday’s statement, Jenkins also discussed what the “Wonder Woman” films have meant to her and praised Gadot and Lynda Carter, who played the beloved hero on TV in the 1970s.

“I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character,” she wrote. “Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me.”

She concluded her open letter thanking the film’s fans, who she said often lack representation in “the media and online,” and encouraged them to channel the superhero in their daily lives.

“Any day that you face struggles, try asking: What would Wonder Woman do? I hope her beacon of love, truth and justice is always there to lead the way for you, as she has done for me,” she said.

“Wonder Woman 3” is the latest movie to get the cut at Warner Bros. Discovery. In August, the entertainment giant scrapped plans for its “Batgirl” film, starring “In the Heights” star Leslie Grace in the titular role.

Since then, Warner Bros. Discovery platforms HBO and HBO Max have also seen some major cutbacks in its programming. “Legendary,” “Minx,” “Love Life” and “The Nevers” are the latest shows to get the chop.

In November, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav defended the cuts.

“Let me be clear,” Zaslav said. “We did not get rid of any show that was helping us.”