‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’: From critical darling to Oscar frontrunner
Following its critical and box office successes, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” entered the awards season as a frontrunner in many categories, including best picture, lead actress (Michelle Yeoh) and supporting actor (Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan). It is now the most nominated film of the 2023 Academy Awards. Here’s everything you need to know about its road to the Oscars.
- 1
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads Oscar nominations with 11, including nod for Michelle Yeoh
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ scores a leading 11 Oscar nominations.
- 2
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ explained: Hot dog hands, empathy challenges and meaning in the absurd
Daniels, the directors of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ reveal the inspirations behind the wildest ideas in their maximalist action movie.
- 3
A terrific performance by Michelle Yeoh powers this multiverse-traversing extravaganza from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (‘Swiss Army Man’).
- 4
The actor is delighted she can finally be a little goofy on screen. She’s even happier that audiences accept her being funny.
- 5
He was a young favorite -- Short Round in ‘Temple of Doom,’ Data in ‘The Goonies’ -- then he left acting, or rather, acting left him. Now he’s back in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’
- 6
“I’ve always had a predilection for the strange and the perverse,” the “Everything Everywhere” actor says. “The script actually made a lot of sense to me.”
- 7
The actor has done horror, comedy and now crazy sci-fi action with “Everything All at Once.” She’s fine with all of it. “If I feel something, then I know I can perform it,” she says.
- 8
How ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ stars found heart in the surreal action sci-fi of the year
Stars Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu on the hot dog hands, zany martial arts fights and mother-daughter love story at the core of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
- 9
Visual effects supervisor Zak Stoltz keeps the action grounded as characters jump around the multiverse.
- 10
The multiverse-hopping adventure film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’’ leads the nominations for the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
- 11
From ‘Turning Red’ to ‘Everything Everywhere,’ the Asian (North) American mom goes mainstream
Asian American moms in ‘Turning Red,’ ‘Umma’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ are not a mom-olith.
- 12
With ‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘Everything Everywhere,’ Hollywood multiverses tap our mad moment
In its embrace of the multiverse via “Spider-Man,” “Doctor Strange” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Hollywood has found a new cheat code for sustaining franchises.
- 13
‘We have to stand up for ourselves and be courageous enough to have a voice,’ said Michelle Yeoh, star of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’
- 14
Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” opened the 2022 festival with a emotional, intricate story of family, taxes and healing.