Advertisement
Movies

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’: From critical darling to Oscar frontrunner

A group of people hug and smile
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis, actor Stephanie Hsu, director Daniel Scheinert, actor Ke Huy Quan, director Daniel Kwan and actor Michelle Yeoh from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” pose in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at SXSW in Austin, Texas.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jevon PhillipsMultiplatform Editor 
Share

Following its critical and box office successes, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” entered the awards season as a frontrunner in many categories, including best picture, lead actress (Michelle Yeoh) and supporting actor (Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan). It is now the most nominated film of the 2023 Academy Awards. Here’s everything you need to know about its road to the Oscars.

Read more
Advertisement