‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads Oscar nominations with 11, including nod for Michelle Yeoh

Genre-blending sci-fi action hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” scored a leading 11 Oscar nominations — best picture, director, original screenplay, editing, costume, score, song, supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, supporting actress for both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, and (a career-first) lead actress for Michelle Yeoh.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed nominations for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday, where A24’s multiverse-hopping awards darling earned more nominations than any other film.

Netflix’s war epic “All Quiet on the Western Front” and Searchlight Pictures’ dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” tied for the second-most number of nods with nine piece.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert a.k.a. Daniels each nabbed three Oscar nominations, for original screenplay, director and best picture as producers alongside Jonathan Wang.

Costume designer Shirley Kurata, composer Son Lux and editor Paul Rogers also earned noms, as did songwriters Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski for song nominee “This Is a Life.”

The film also stars James Hong, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenny Slate.

The 2023 Oscars will be held March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.