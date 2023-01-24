‘RRR’: Everything you need to know about S.S. Rajamouli’s Oscar-nominated film

“RRR,” an Indian action epic from filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli that includes a spectacular dance-off, is not only beloved by fans who dance and sing along in theaters, it’s now up for an Oscar.

The Telugu-language film starring Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. is one of India’s highest grossing movies of all time.

Original song “Naatu Naatu” already took home a Golden Globe this year, and when India didn’t submit “RRR” as its official selection for the international feature film Oscar in September, its team shifted strategy, aiming for a best picture nomination.

“RRR” is nominated for original song at the 95th Academy Awards, which will be given out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March. 12.

