All the winners of the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards: live updates

The 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards are underway beachside in Santa Monica, where Oscar favorite “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads a field of film and television nominees at the breezy annual awards fete.

Hosted by Hasan Minhaj, this year’s Spirits stream live on IMDb’s and Film Independent’s YouTube channels, with presenters including “Elvis” star Austin Butler, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Troy Kotsur, Taylour Paige, Melanie Lynskey, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Dae Kim, Jamie Lee Curtis and more.

“Nomadland” helmer Chloé Zhao and “CODA” director Siân Heder are honorary co-chairs. For the first time, film and television acting categories have gone gender neutral with 10 nominees each. Also new for 2023: a higher budget cap of $30 million for eligible films, with an increase to $1 million for the John Cassavetes Award honoring the indiest of moviemaking spirits.

“Everything Everywhere” has eight film nominations, including lead performance for Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh. Castmates Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan are both up for supporting performance, and Stephanie Hsu is nominated for breakthrough performance. The multiverse-hopping sci-fi drama is also nominated for screenplay, editing, director and best picture.

Hot on their heels is Todd Field’s “Tár” with seven nominations, including director, picture, screenplay, cinematography, editing and lead performance for Cate Blanchett.

Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” racked up five nods of its own, with Paul Mescal vying for lead performer and Frankie Corio nominated for breakthrough performance. The father-daughter drama is also up for cinematography and editing awards as well as best first feature.

Also contending for the top film prize: tasty romance “Bones and All,” Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” and the upcoming French thriller “Our Father, the Devil.”

Follow along throughout the afternoon as we update the winners live.

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Nina Hoss, “Tár”

Brian d’Arcy James, “The Cathedral”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” | WINNER

Trevante Rhodes, “Bruiser”

Theo Rossi, “Emily the Criminal”

Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”

Jonathan Tucker, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Gabrielle Union, “The Inspection”

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, “Catherine Called Birdy”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Kogonada, “After Yang”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” | WINNER

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Best Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” | WINNER

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Midwives”

“Riotsville, U.S.A.”

Best International Film

“Corsage” (Austria/Belgium/England/France/Italy/Luxembourg)

“Joyland” (Pakistan/USA) | WINNER

“Leonor Will Never Die” (Philippines)

“Return to Seoul” (Belgium/France/Romania/South Korea)

“Saint Omer” (France)

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, “Fire Island”

Jamie Dack and Audrey Findlay, story by Jamie Dack, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

K.D. Dávila, “Emergency”

Sarah DeLappe, story by Kristen Roupenian, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

John Patton Ford, “Emily the Criminal” | WINNER

Best New Scripted Series

“The Bear” (FX on Hulu) | WINNER

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“The Porter” (BET+ / CBC Television)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX on Hulu) | WINNER

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere” (HBO Max)

Gbemisola Ikumelo, “A League of Their Own” (Prime Video)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX on Hulu)

Frankie Quiñones, “This Fool” (Hulu)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Molly Shannon, “I Love That for You” (Showtime)

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

“Pachinko” – Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson and Yuh-jung Youn | WINNER

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, “Mija”

Reid Davenport, “I Didn’t See You There” | WINNER

Rebeca Huntt, “Beba”