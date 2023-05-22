Kenan Thompson surprises cops with coffee and donuts while filming ‘Good Burger 2’

Kenan Thompson surprised Newport, R.I., police officers over the weekend with coffee and donuts during the filming of “Good Burger 2.”

The “Saturday Night Live” star showed up with Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong and the sweet and caffeinated treats during the morning shift change on Saturday.

“Yes we really do love coffee and donuts,” the Newport Police Department wrote on its Instagram, captioning a photo of Thompson and Khamsyvoravong posing with officers, adding that the “All That” actor “was nice enough to stop and hang out with some of the guys and girls from NPD.”

Thompson has played police officers on “SNL,” including in a skit where he shared Christmas beers alongside Alec Baldwin and Matt Damon in 2018, cracking lewd jokes at one another. In January, Thompson played an FBI agent in a cold open where he asked castmate Mikey Day’s Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland if “we gonna head down to Memphis and make sure justice is served down there too,” a reference to 29-year-old Tyre Nichols who was killed in what authorities have called a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers.

In recent days, the long-awaited “Good Burger” sequel has set up the Paramount production in the coastal city of about 20,000. Film crews have transformed one of Newport’s defunct burger joints into a Good Burger restaurant, painting it blue and slapping on the iconic logo, according to the Providence Journal. The set includes a renovated interior with a full menu that includes “good meal deals.”

The film’s stars, Thompson and Kel Mitchell, were also seen last week greeting fans and signing autographs near the set, according to the Boston Globe.

More than 25 years since the release of the original “Good Burger” film in 1997, Thompson and Mitchell announced the sequel in March on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. The comedic duo had been teasing a return, including a bit at the 2022 Emmy awards and a “Good Burger” parody skit on SNL in December.

“Good Burger” was a spinoff of the 1990s Nickelodeon show “All That” where Thompson and Mitchell met as teenagers. The sequel will begin with a reunion between the two characters. As Dexter’s career as an inventor fails, he returns to the Good Burger restaurant where Ed welcomes him back, according to a press release. While Dexter makes a plan to recover from his failures, it inadvertently threatens the fate of the restaurant.

Thompson had promised he would ask some of the original film’s other iconic characters, including former “All That” co-stars Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg, to make cameo appearances. That includes comedian Sinbad, who would reprise his role as the short-tempered schoolteacher Mr. Wheat. Sinbad was hospitalized in 2020 after a blood clot caused a stroke, leaving him in a coma. Sinbad has regained consciousness and has been recovering and learning how to walk again.

Former “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson was also spotted at the Rhode Island set last week.

The film does not have a release date, but it will stream on Paramount+ when it comes out.