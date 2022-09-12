Live updates from the 2022 Emmy Awards

The 74th Emmy Awards are here — and The Times has you covered throughout TV’s biggest night with our Emmys live blog. Join awards columnist Glenn Whipp and staff writer Meredith Blake as they break down the highlights and lowlights of Monday’s telecast on NBC, with on-the-ground reporting from staff writers Steven Vargas (inside the theater) and Ashley Lee (in the pressroom backstage).

Can “Abbott Elementary” knock “Ted Lasso” off its perch and return network comedy to the winner’s circle? Will Korean-language juggernaut “Squid Game” make Emmys history? Can anything slow down “The White Lotus” train? We’ll answer all of those questions, offer context and commentary on the ceremony’s most memorable moments, and possibly poke a little fun along the way. Keep it here for live updates throughout the night.

