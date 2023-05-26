Review: They stole her dog. So Lulu Wilson unleashes ‘The Wrath of Becky’

“The Wrath of Becky” is a sequel to 2020’s semicomic revenge thriller “Becky,” with Lulu Wilson reprising her role as a cursed teenage orphan who somehow keeps finding herself pitted against neo-Nazi militias. In this equally arch and blood-spattered installment, Seann William Scott plays the icily charismatic leader of a Proud Boys-like organization, who tries to get his band of hot-headed doofuses to defend their lair against an angry, armed Becky, after the goons make the fatal mistake of killing her guardian and stealing her dog.

The writer-director team of Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote — new to the series — bring perhaps too light of a touch to material that could be heavier, given that this is a story about a long-suffering kid battling fascist revolutionaries. As the wry title suggests, Becky here is often played for laughs, with her superheroic skill at guerrilla warfare and her “over it all” adolescent sass; and that joke does wear a little thin by the closing credits. For the most part though, “The Wrath of Becky” delivers satisfying action, as this underestimated heroine — well-played by Wilson — makes some terrible people look like absolute fools.

'The Wrath of Becky' Rating: R, for strong bloody violence and gore, pervasive language and some sexual references

Running time: 1 hour, 23 minutes

Playing: In general release