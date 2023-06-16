Carrie Fisher’s last movie, ‘Wonderwell,’ finally has a release date — and it’s coming soon

Carrie Fisher’s last movie is finally coming to theaters, seven years after the “Star Wars” icon died of cardiac arrest in 2016.

Fantasy movie “Wonderwell,” which wrapped filming more than a month before the actor’s death, will make its limited theatrical debut in select AMC theaters starting June 23. The film is directed by Vlad Marsavin and written by William Brookfield.

The film’s Instagram account shared a short teaser Friday that shows Fisher as a witch who guides a young girl on a fantastical coming-of-age journey.

Marsavin said in a statement to Deadline that the film has undergone a “perilous” seven-year journey leading up to its release.

“From filming to screen it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with COVID lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher,” the director said. “Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel.”

Fisher, who was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May, died Dec. 27, 2016, four days after suffering a cardiac incident on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.

Before her death, she had also wrapped filming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” She had reprised her role as Princess Leia Organa in the latest “Star Wars” trilogy, which began with 2015’s “The Force Awakens.”

A day following Fisher’s death, her mother, actor Debbie Reynolds, died of a stroke at age 84.

In October 2020, the “Wonderwell” Instagram paid tribute to Fisher on her birthday. She was remembered as an “extraordinary person and a hero like no other.”

“Carrie was truly an inspiration, from her work for the mental health community to her role in encouraging women to be fearless and unstoppable,” the caption read. “She is the image of strength we hope our film brings young women everywhere.”

“Wonderwell” also stars Rita Ora, Nell Tiger Free, Sebastian Croft and Kiera Milward. The film is also available for digital preorder.