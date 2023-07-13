Subversive, smart and pink all over: What to know about the ‘Barbie’ movie

If everything seems a little more pink lately, you can thank — and/or blame — Barbie.

The Greta Gerwig-directed “Barbie” movie, starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken, heads to theaters July 21 following a promo blitz that ranges from insurance commercials to a real-life Malibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb.

During the press tour, Robbie wore iconic Barbie outfits inspired by looks originally created for the Mattel toy.

That’s not the only throwback. The “Barbie” movie showcases Gosling in a musical scene that could conjure up memories for those who grew up in the ’90s watching a young Gosling singing and dancing on the “Mickey Mouse Club” revival.

To create Barbie’s Pepto-colored world, so much fluorescent pink paint was needed that a company’s global supply was used up.

Meanwhile, people can’t get enough “Barbenheimer,” the social media mashup inspired by “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” sharing the same theatrical release date.

From overseas controversy to what the movie is actually about, here’s what to know about “Barbie.”