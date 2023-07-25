Advertisement
Movies

Not Kenough: ‘Barbie’ casting directors share a long list of actors who turned down Ken and Allan roles

Barbie stands between two Kens staring each other down at a pink beach with people looking on
Simu Liu, left, Ryan Gosling and Kingsley Ben-Adir, right, scored roles as Kens in the Margot Robbie “Barbie” movie. Now we have names of some also-rans.
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

In the “Barbie” movie, Ryan Gosling’s “Beach” Ken and Margot Robbie’s “Stereotypical” Barbie could have been accompanied by a very different assortment of additional Kens.

And while a bevy of actors rose to the occasion, there were others who really wanted to take up residence in the idyllic play land brought to life in Greta Gerwig’s box-office smash.

America Ferrera poses in front of a red and yellow background wearing a casual white suit and black scoop-neck shirt

Movies

Read the stirring monologue about womanhood America Ferrera delivers in ‘Barbie’

Ferrera, who co-stars in ‘Barbie’ as Gloria, a lifelong admirer of the doll, delivers a rousing speech about womanhood in the film. Here’s how it came together.

Who? Well, the film’s casting directors, Allison Jones and London-based Lucy Bevan, recently shared a list of actors who wanted to play Ken’s diverse counterparts in the feminist feature.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - July 21: Nicole Partida, 32, is dressed as "Barbie" outside a movie theater where "Barbie" is playing at AMC Century City on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Partida organized her group of friends to go to the movie and says that Barbie has always been an important part of her life. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times).

Movies

Photos: See the L.A. Barbies (and Kens) out in force at the movies this weekend

The double feature of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ made for the biggest movie weekend of the year. The Times was on the scene to capture fans in costume.

Among the performers in the running were “Saturday Night Live” comedian Bowen Yang, “Schitt’s Creek” writer-star Dan Levy and “Pitch Perfect” singer Ben Platt. But those actors were edged out due to COVID-19 restrictions, Jones said. Alas, they never got to move into Barbie Land’s countless Dream homes or turn them into Ken’s brewski-peddling mojo dojo casa houses.

A collage showing, from left, Daniel Levy, Bowen Yang and Ben Platt
Daniel Levy, left, Bowen Yang and Ben Platt were considered for Ken roles in “Barbie.”
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press, left and right; CJ Rivera / Invision / Associated Press, center)

“They were, I’m not kidding, really bummed they couldn’t do it,” Jones told Vanity Fair.

Jones, who cast Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated “Lady Bird,” said she and Bevan started casting the film in the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns. During filming, performers had to spend three months in London to shoot the movie, and the aforementioned trio of actors couldn’t make the logistics work.

Yang notably went on to star in the rom-coms “Fire Island” and “Bros,” Levy took on HBO’s “The Idol” and the upcoming “Haunted Mansion,” and Platt had roles in “Dear Evan Hansen,” “The People We Hate at the Wedding” and “Theater Camp.”

Margot Robbie en una escena de "Barbie", a la izquierda, y a Cillian Murphy en una escena de "Oppenheimer".

Movies

‘Barbie’ or ‘Oppenheimer?’ Here’s where Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Quentin Tarantino and Tom Cruise stand

Even Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Quentin Tarantino and Tom Cruise took part in the ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend — here’s how celebs celebrated the blockbusters (and which films they saw).

Advertisement

The additional big Kenergy roles ultimately went to Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and even John Cena, who makes brief appearances as Mermaid Ken thanks to a chance encounter with Robbie. As for the other Barbies who run the candy-colored Barbie Land, Jones and Bevin cast Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef and Dua Lipa as unforgettable embodiments of Mattel’s iconic powerhouse.

Actors reportedly treated the auditions as “a run-do-not-walk situation,” Vanity Fair said, because they were eager to work with Gerwig, a fellow actor whose directing credits also include “Nights and Weekends” and “Little Women.”

Hopeful actors sent in videos or did readings over Zoom, and Gerwig talked to some before sharing the script because she “really wanted to get to know them as people,” Bevan said.

“That was very important to her,” she added. “On the key Barbie and Ken roles, she got a very good idea of what an actor was like from talking to them.”

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi” star Liu was among those “dying to be a Ken,” Jones said.

Before taking part in the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike last week, the last thing Liu wrote in Threads about the film was that “it was the experience of a lifetime to make, and will be an experience of a lifetime to watch onscreen with a crowd.”

Jonathan Groff attends a movie premiere wearing all black
Jonathan Groff was in the running to play Allan in “Barbie.”
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

“Frozen” and “Hamilton” star Jonathan Groff was also eyed for the role of Ken’s oddball sidekick, Allan, but the part eventually went to Michael Cera, who plays the peripheral character with the kind of awkward gusto only he can.

“Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this, but I can’t do Allan,’” Jones said.

Groff went on to star in four episodes of “Lost Ollie,” one episode of HBO’s “And Just Like That ...” and in the horror flick “Knock at the Cabin.”

In past iterations of the long-delayed film, the titular doll was set to be played by Amy Schumer (and at one point rumors swirled around Anne Hathaway) before Robbie, who also produced the film, nabbed the role.

And Gerwig and Gosling, who got a lot of guff about his age when he was cast, managed to turn his Ken into the unexpected emotional center of the movie after his character is hilariously wooed by patriarchal tropes. (Spoiler alert: He’s just Ken, and that’s Kenough.)

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement