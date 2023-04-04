Talk about future nostalgia: Dua Lipa just joined the cast of ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling, left, Dua Lipa and Margot Robbie in character posters for “Barbie.”

If you don’t wanna see Dua Lipa as a Barbie, don’t show up, don’t come out to see Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” in theaters this summer.

That’s right: The one and only Dula Peep is set to make her acting debut alongside previously announced “Barbie” cast members Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell and other Hollywood heavyweights.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. released a slew of character posters revealing key details about each actress’ role in the highly anticipated film.

For example, Rae’s Barbie is president, McKinnon’s Barbie is “always in the splits” and Lipa’s Barbie is a mermaid. (Lipa’s poster depicts the “Levitating” hitmaker in a long, wavy blue wig and matching mermaid costume.)

Less descriptive are the Ken doll posters, which spotlight the men of the cast and include phrases such as, “He’s just Ken,” “He’s Ken too” and “Ken again!”

The studio on Tuesday also released a bubbly new “Barbie” trailer. In the preview, a cheerful Barbie played by Robbie cruises around “Barbie Land” in her pink convertible cruiser, while Gosling’s Ken gets into a tussle on the beach with Liu’s Ken.

“I thought I might stay over tonight,” Gosling’s Ken tells Robbie’s Barbie in the teaser.

“Why?” she replies.

“Because we’re girlfriend and boyfriend,” he says.

“To do what?” she says.

“I’m actually not sure,” he admits.

Rounding out the star-studded cast of the feel-good flick are Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan and Ritu Arya.

Directed and co-written by Gerwig, “Barbie” is scheduled to open in theaters July 21 — the same day Christopher Nolan’s dark period drama “Oppenheimer” is slated to debut. May the best-marketed title win.