LaKeith Stanfield weds, welcomes baby with Kasmere Trice: ‘I released myself to the love’

LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice posing in matching black suits on a blue carpet against a blue-and-white backdrop
LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice have tied the knot and welcomed a baby: “We want to be the ones to tell our story.”
(Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
LaKeith Stanfield has not just one, but two major life updates to share.

The “Sorry to Bother You” star revealed Wednesday in People magazine that he and model Kasmere Trice Stanfield recently tied the knot. The newlyweds also announced that they have welcomed their first child together.

“We want to be the ones to tell our story,” Stanfield told People, explaining why the couple waited to make their marriage public. “We’re bringing our family forward so we may inspire others.”

Stanfield, 31, and Trice Stanfield, 29, wed in private and have opted to withhold the name and sex of their baby. The Oscar-nominated “Judas and the Black Messiah” actor, who also has two young daughters from previous relationships, mused that fame “can be something that’s amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you.”

“There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody,” Stanfield said.

“We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible,” Trice Stanfield added.

Last December, Kasmere Trice shared via Instagram that she and Stanfield were engaged, referring to herself as “mrs. Stanfield.” The musician and “Atlanta” alum proposed to his now-wife just before her birthday while on vacation in the Bahamas.

“As love does, it just smacked us out of nowhere,” Stanfield said. “I’m working on my music, writing and writing, and then this person who I was seemingly writing about pops up in my life. It was strange.”

“I released myself to the love,” he added.

While speaking with People, Stanfield notably declined to promote any of his upcoming film and TV projects as the SAG-AFTRA strike unfolds. He was among several stars of “Haunted Mansion” who skipped the movie’s Disneyland premiere earlier this month amid the work stoppage.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

