Simu Liu clears the air about non-beef with Ryan Gosling, his ‘Barbie’ co-star and fellow ‘Kenadian’

Simu Liu is assuring fans that he and Ryan Gosling are OK after an awkward moment on the red carpet went viral.

Simu Liu wants everyone to know that he and Ryan Gosling, his “Barbie” co-star and fellow ‘Kenadian,’ were just Kenning around on the red carpet, after a video of the awkward exchange went viral last month.

In the clumsy interaction in Toronto, Gosling rejects Liu’s attempts to place his arms around the “Drive” star’s waist. Liu lightens the exchange by asking if his hand placement was “too tender” and Gosling quickly responds, “Yeah, a little bit.” Adding to the uncomfy energy of the video is the dead-eyed look both actors give to the camera immediately following the moment.

People online were split on the nature of situation. Some said it was an embarrassing moment for Liu, while others noted it was clearly a bit.

On Wednesday night, Liu shared his thoughts in an Instagram Story.

“I’d beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat,” the “Shang-Chi” star wrote in text superimposed over a photo of the him and Gosling smiling together. “He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy.”

Liu ended his note by pointing out that there are larger, more important issues to focus on than faux beef between Canadian Kens.

“Now let’s get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!,” he wrote.

Video shot later at that same red carpet event showed the duo joking about the politeness of the Canadian press.

“It’s almost too polite. It’s too polite, it’s like ... really more chaotic, right?” Liu jokes in the snippet.

“It’s like we’ve done something wrong,” Gosling snipes. “Are we in trouble? Is this an intervention?”