Adam Sandler is back at the mic and launching the I Missed You comedy tour next month
Well, Adam Sandler (again) has a microphone and you don’t, so you will listen to every damn word he has to say. That is, if you’re heading to his next stand-up comedy show.
“The Wedding Singer” star — whom we have to thank for the above line — is launching a 25-city North American tour to close out 2023. The I Missed You tour comes on the heels of his best-reviewed film, this month’s Netflix comedy “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” and sold-out stand-up shows from earlier this year.
The comedy icon’s tour kicks off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Oct. 12 and will hit Seattle, Portland, Ore., Las Vegas and the Midwest before wrapping in Denver on Dec. 12, according to promoter and show producer Live Nation. The tour also promises a surprise guest. (Earlier this year, his “Grown Ups” co-stars Kevin James, Rob Schneider and David Spade joined him on stage.)
The “Murder Mystery” and “Uncut Gems” actor will be making two Southern California stops in October: First, at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on Oct. 2; second, at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Oct. 23.
He’s also playing shows at the SAP Center in San Jose on Oct. 18 and Save Mart Center on Oct. 20 in Fresno.
The presale for the tour begins Thursday and the general sale begins Friday on Ticketmaster.
The 57-year-old began his career on the stand-up circuit before landing a five-year gig on “Saturday Night Live” in the early 1990s. From there, the comic — known for his brash, man-child shtick and athleisure affinity — catapulted to superstardom with the hit comedies “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Water Boy” and “The Wedding Singer.”
The actor has taken on more dramatic fare over the last decade, starring in “The Meyerowitz Stories,” “Uncut Gems” — for which he earned a Screen Actors Guild nomination — and “Hustle.”
Sandler toured earlier this year under the Adam Sandler Live! marquee and extended that tour with seven shows in April. Before that, the comedian hit the road for his 100% Fresher tour in 2019. That live show, which streamed on Netflix, earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for writing for a variety special.
The dates for the I Missed You Tour are listed below:
Oct. 12 — Vancouver — Rogers Arena
Oct. 13 — Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 14 — Portland, Ore. — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 15 — Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena
Oct. 16 — Spokane, Wash. — Spokane Arena
Oct. 18 — San Jose — SAP Center at San Jose
Oct. 19 — Stateline, Nev. — Tahoe Blue Event Center
Oct. 20 — Fresno — Save Mart Center
Oct. 21 — Palm Desert — Acrisure Arena
Oct. 23 — Anaheim — Honda Center
Nov. 7 — Toronto — Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 8 — Rochester, N.Y. — Blue Cross Arena
Nov. 9 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
Nov. 11 — Milwaukee — Fiserv Forum
Nov. 12 — Minneapolis — Target Center
Nov. 13 — Des Moines — Wells Fargo Arena
Nov. 15 — Indianapolis — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 16 — Memphis, Tenn. — FedExForum
Dec. 2 — Las Vegas — Michelob ULTRA Arena
Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City — Delta Center
Dec. 7 — San Antonio — AT&T Center
Dec. 8 — Thackerville, Okla. — WinStar Casino
Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City — Paycom Center
Dec. 10 — Wichita, Kan. — INTRUST Bank Arena
Dec. 12 — Denver — Ball Arena
