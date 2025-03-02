Photos: The 97th Academy Awards

(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
At the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, The Times’ photo team was out in force on the red carpet, capturing all the best looks as stars made their way into the Dolby Theatre for the ceremony. Then during the show, hosted by Conan O’Brien for the first time, our photographers were inside and backstage. Here we have a rundown of the evening.
Canon O’Brien and Liza Powel O’Brien on the red carpet.
Cynthia Erivo on the red carpet.
People take photos with phones on the red carpet.
Anok Yai on the red carpet.
Kristy Sarah and H.E.R. on the red carpet.
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang on the red carpet.
Raye performs at the 97th Academy Awards.
Omar Apollo, right, roams the red carpet.
Kieran Culkin and Robert Downey in the press room at the Dolby.
Doja Cat at the 97th Academy Awards.
“Wicked’s” Paul Tazewell, center left, wins the Oscar for costume design.
Marlee Matlin roams on the red carpet.
Lisa Remington and Molly O’Brien won the Oscar for documentary short film.
Queen Latifah performs at the 97th Academy Awards.
Adrien Brody, center left, at the 97th Academy Awards.
Adam Sandler at the 97th Academy Awards.
Sean Baker and the cast and crew of “Anora” at the 97th Academy Awards.
