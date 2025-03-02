Advertisement
Photos: The 97th Academy Awards

Two women in gowns on a stage.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the 97th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Christina House
Allen J. Schaben Robert GauthierJason Armond and Myung J. Chun

At the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, The Times’ photo team was out in force on the red carpet, capturing all the best looks as stars made their way into the Dolby Theatre for the ceremony. Then during the show, hosted by Conan O’Brien for the first time, our photographers were inside and backstage. Here we have a rundown of the evening.

A man and a woman stand in front of a wall with the word "Oscars" repeated all over it.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Canon O’Brien and Liza Powel O’Brien on the red carpet.

A woman.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Cynthia Erivo on the red carpet.

People take photos with phones.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
People take photos with phones on the red carpet.

A woman in a gown.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Anok Yai on the red carpet.

Two women in gowns.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Kristy Sarah and H.E.R. on the red carpet.

Two men.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang on the red carpet.

A person on a big stage.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Raye performs at the 97th Academy Awards.

People hold up phones toward a man.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Omar Apollo, right, roams the red carpet.

A man leans his head on the shoulder of another man.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Kieran Culkin and Robert Downey in the press room at the Dolby.

A woman sings.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Doja Cat at the 97th Academy Awards.

Two people hug as people clap around them.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

“Wicked’s” Paul Tazewell, center left, wins the Oscar for costume design.

A woman stands near a group of people behind a low wall.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Marlee Matlin roams on the red carpet.

Two women raise statuettes.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Lisa Remington and Molly O’Brien won the Oscar for documentary short film.

People stand around a woman onstage.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Queen Latifah performs at the 97th Academy Awards.

Two men hug.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Adrien Brody, center left, at the 97th Academy Awards.

A seated man wearing a hoodie.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Adam Sandler at the 97th Academy Awards.

People onstage.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Sean Baker and the cast and crew of “Anora” at the 97th Academy Awards.

Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She officially joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House grew up in Long Beach and is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton. Her love for photography started when she visited the Philippines, her mother’s native country, at age 7. That unforgettable experience inspired her to pick up a camera. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored in the portrait series category for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 34 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

