After his first Oscar win, a look at the world Spike Lee built

At his pop cultural height, Lee was the architect of basketball shoe marketing with Michael Jordan and Nike, the face of New York Knicks fandom and the embodiment of 1990s Afrocentricity. As I was coming of age, I discovered the complexity of John Coltrane through his movies, the strength of Jackie Robinson through his movies and the beauty of my kinky hair and dark skin through his movies. That his brilliance was only sometimes acknowledged and never fully embraced by the film academy mattered little to me or a generation of black and brown teenagers who readily embraced an auteur who embraced us. And I am hardly alone, as black film directors such as John Singleton, Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler and Barry Jenkins talk about the influence Lee has had on their own lives and careers. The Oscars win — though much deserved and emotional — was not validation. We, the branches that grew from his tree, are.