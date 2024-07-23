Ryan Reynolds reveals name of fourth child at ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premiere

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively revealed the name of their fourth child during the “Deadpool & Wolverine” premiere screening Monday in New York.

Ryan Reynolds has revealed the name of his youngest child more than a year after his wife Blake Lively gave birth.

The “Deadpool & Wolverine” star shared the tidbit about their fourth-born Monday during the world premiere of his highly anticipated Marvel film, which he has been promoting seemingly nonstop in the lead-up to its Friday opening. His co-star Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine from the “Logan” and “X-Men” franchise.

The “Fall Guy” star delivered a heartfelt speech onstage with “Deadpool” director Shawn Levy and his co-stars, thanking his entire family for joining him at the New York event.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. Her outfit is amazing — spoiler alert!” Reynolds said onstage, referring to Lively’s ensemble for the premiere. (The “Gossip Girl” alum was decked out in a glamorous, Deadpool-inspired jumpsuit by Versace that paired perfectly with the Wolverine-inspired look by Miu Miu that her pal Gigi Hadid wore on the red carpet.)

Ryan Reynolds, left, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman hit the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” in New York on Monday. (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

“I want to thank my kids — James, Inez, Betty, Olin — who are here,” he added, according to ABC News. “I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”

So, Olin it is. Three girls and Olin.

Lively, 36, and Reynolds, who have been married since 2012, welcomed their fourth child in February 2023. They have not yet revealed the child’s sex but have quipped about good friend Taylor Swift dropping hints about their little ones. The superstar singer famously listed the names of three of their children in her 2020 song “Betty.”

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is, and I’ll say this: We’re still waiting,” Reynolds joked in May on the “Today” show.

This week, the “IF” star also joked about the exorbitant cost of having Swift as a babysitter.

“I believe the accountant said ‘cost-prohibitive,’” he said in a joint E! News interview with Jackman. “I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant.’”

Meanwhile, Lively has been plugging her husband’s latest film, taking to Instagram ahead of the premiere on Monday to list all the ways “Deadpool & Wolverine” was influenced by “y2k girlies.”

“Tell me Deadpool’s married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me,” the “It Ends With Us” star said in the clip, which featured a supercut of her alleged contributions. Her new movie opens Aug. 9.