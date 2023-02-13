Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have indeed ‘been busy’ — welcoming a fourth baby

As slyly as the world found out Blake Lively was pregnant with her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child, it found out just as slyly Sunday that the baby had arrived.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023... been busy,” she wrote Sunday on Instagram, captioning a few photos that included snapshots of delicious-looking Super Bowl snacks — and a photo of herself in a tight black tank top with no belly bulge whatsoever.

Lively’s representative did not reply immediately Monday to a request for further details.

The “Simple Favor” actor confirmed her fourth pregnancy in September in a post that snarked on the paparazzi who had apparently been tailing her and lurking nearby.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone,” she wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a handful of snapshots that showed her burgeoning abdomen. “You freak me and my kids out.”

Reynolds took a “little sabbatical” from moviemaking in recent years — from late 2021 until about the end of summer 2022 — to spend more time with Lively and his previously existing brood, sisters James, 8; Inez, 6; and Betty, 3.

“I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them,” the 46-year-old father told the Hollywood Reporter in November 2021. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.”